In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
Traveling memorial to remember the fallen coming to Avon: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
The Avon Veterans Memorial (located behind the post office, 36225 Detroit Road) will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the special photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen. The memorial honors our country’s military fallen from the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos. The display is free and open to the public to view from Sept. 1-5.
Club member rises at track of dawn to play with model trains: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
That’s going to leave a mark -- on the culvert, lawn: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to control, driving under suspension: Grey Fox Run. A Youngstown woman, 33, escaped injury after she lost control of her 2021 Volkswagen, left the roadway and struck a culvert at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 13. She then drove onto the lawn of a home, coming to a stop at the...
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
City leaders say downtown Cleveland is recovering with commuters coming back the slowest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If a healthy downtown sits on a three-legged stool — supported by residents, nightlife and commuters — downtown Cleveland is wobbly, but improving, as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials say downtown is recovering much faster than is indicated by a national...
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Woman asleep behind the wheel on I-90 exit charged with OVI: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 reported seeing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a silver SUV at the top of the exit ramp to Clague Road from I-90. The driver reportedly had her head on the steering wheel. Officers...
Beachwood repeatedly hands lucrative contracts to single company without bidding process; city says there’s no need
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – The city of Beachwood has paid invoices on 11 jobs to a single company without any type of bidding process in the past year, and officials say they don’t have to obey laws prohibiting that practice, partly because they claim laws passed by previous administrations do not apply to them.
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
FRONT 2022 Triennial is a vast, visual scavenger hunt celebrating Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art is many things wrapped up in a single, glorious, regionwide package of contemporary art, film, and performance. Fundamentally, though, It’s a sprawling, summerlong exhibition of works by 100 global and local contemporary artists on view through October 2...
No. 6 St. Ignatius’ opener against Springfield cancelled due to weather
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly two and a half hours after the originally scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, the St. Ignatius vs Springfield season opener at Parma’s Byers Field was cancelled due to thunderstorms. Both sides tried to hold out for better weather, but after a series of lightning...
Shaker Heights enters preliminary agreement for mixed-use development of Van Aken District’s Qua site
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city announced a preliminary agreement for a mixed-use development featuring 140 market-rate, affordable rental units on the site of the former Qua Buick-Pontiac dealership in the Van Aken District. Those plans will be discussed further in a City Council work session following its regular meeting...
Richmond Heights police officers honored for their part in apprehending killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three Richmond Heights police officers have been awarded for their bravery on the night of Dec. 31, 2021, when their efforts led to the apprehension of the killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. RHPD officers Kevin Watts and Kevin Rodriguez, along with Det. Sean Lawlor,...
Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
Drunk woman found lying in resident’s yard: Avon Lake police blotter
On August 11, an officer was flagged down by residents in the area of Walker Road and Treeside Lane to report a woman lying in a yard who appeared to be in distress. A squad was dispatched to transport her the Cleveland Clinic. She was cited for public intoxication. Railroad...
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
Resident reports Kia missing: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. a resident reported her purse was stolen from a car parked outside overnight. The purse contained credit cards and other personal documents. On Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m. a business owner reported damage to the building that he believes was intentional after a dispute over paying for an awning. The report was sent to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.
