South Euclid, OH

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
Cleveland.com

Traveling memorial to remember the fallen coming to Avon: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

The Avon Veterans Memorial (located behind the post office, 36225 Detroit Road) will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the special photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen. The memorial honors our country’s military fallen from the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos. The display is free and open to the public to view from Sept. 1-5.
Cleveland.com

After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
Cleveland.com

So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter

Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
Cleveland.com

Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
Cleveland.com

Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
Cleveland.com

Resident reports Kia missing: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. a resident reported her purse was stolen from a car parked outside overnight. The purse contained credit cards and other personal documents. On Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m. a business owner reported damage to the building that he believes was intentional after a dispute over paying for an awning. The report was sent to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.
