WATERFORD — It was the first drive of the season for the West Bend East Suns. After making the journey south to Waterford, it was finally time for some football. Senior quarterback Peyton Fountain took the snap and looked down the field. He saw his target — senior Colton Kress — running down the left sideline, trying to pull away from Waterford defensive back Seth Hernandez. Fountain launched the ball deep looking for his man, but it spiraled right into the arms of a leaping Hernandez for an interception.

WATERFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO