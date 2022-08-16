Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Vehicle speeds through parking lot
9:54 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 200 block of East Sunset Drive reported a vehicle went through the lot at approximately 50 mph and then flipped off the caller. The woman then went through a drive-thru. According to the log, the suspect vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee a la Carte at the Zoo
The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to share details for this year’s A la Carte at the Zoo presented by Meijer. The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Local Eats. Enjoy a variety of cuisines as you stroll through the park to enjoy our renowned...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donna Lloyd Gardner
Oct. 14, 1929 - Aug. 16, 2022. Donna Lloyd Gardner died peacefully among her children at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on August 16, 2022. Donna was born on October 14, 1929, in Rocky River, Ohio, to Norman (dec. 1965) and Eva Lloyd (dec. 1972) and graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. In January 1954 she married John Gardner in Cleveland, Ohio.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dunkin’ and local police departments team up to fundraise for Special Olympics
WEST BEND — Many people came out and showed their support for Special Olympics Wisconsin, on Friday by stopping at Dunkin’ on Washington Street and donating to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The West Bend Dunkin’ wasn’t the only establishment in Washington County that took part in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Summer’s last blast
As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago veteran to play nationals in wheelchair lacrosse
MUKWONAGO — Mike Zvara never thought about joining an adaptive sports team but it was after his young son Colton, 7, joined the Mukwonago Lacrosse team that inspired him. Now the U.S. Cost Guard veteran has a chance to travel to Denver with the Milwaukee Eagles Wheelchair Lacrosse Team for nationals. Over the summer he played with the team for regionals in Oconomowoc.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses
BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago Village Board approves coffee shop drive-thru
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Plan Commission approved the site plan and architectural review for a new coffee shop and drive-thru location in a 5-2 vote at their Wednesday night meeting. The proposal, from applicant Ulrich Jentzsch, would put the coffee shop next to the proposed altered Subway restaurant next...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gordon L. Giese
March 1, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2022. Gordon L. Giese of Waukesha died on Monday, August 15, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 87. He was born in Woodland on March 1, 1935, the son of Edwin and Selma (nee Ortmann) Giese. He was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Philip E. Juopperi Sr.
Philip E. Juopperi Sr. of Sussex died on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from cancer at his home at the age of 89. He was born August 12, 1933, to Herbert and Helen Juopperi, and raised in Bruce Crossing in Upper Michigan, the third generation of Finnish immigrants. He proudly served...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend East takes down Waterford
WATERFORD — It was the first drive of the season for the West Bend East Suns. After making the journey south to Waterford, it was finally time for some football. Senior quarterback Peyton Fountain took the snap and looked down the field. He saw his target — senior Colton Kress — running down the left sideline, trying to pull away from Waterford defensive back Seth Hernandez. Fountain launched the ball deep looking for his man, but it spiraled right into the arms of a leaping Hernandez for an interception.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Schweder retires from OHS softball post
OCONOMOWOC — Dave Schweder, who along with assistant Garett Fredrick guided the Oconomowoc High School softball program through its most successful era, is retiring after 20 seasons on the job. Read his reflections in the Aug. 18 Enterprise. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get all of the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kewaskum starts season off with close win
KEWASKUM — Two streaks were on the line in Kewaskum Thursday night as the 2022 prep football season got underway when the Indians hosted West Bend West. And it was the more positive of the two streaks that was able to continue this night. When Kewaskum quarterback Ryan Cook...
