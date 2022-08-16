ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis organizations provide eye exams for refugee and immigrant children

By Jasmine Huda
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis organizations provide eye exams to immigrant and refugee children in the metropolitan area for the upcoming school year.

Eye Thrive and Casa de Salud teamed up to provide vision exams and eyeglasses to more than two dozen students.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with leaders from both organizations about the first-of-its-kind event to ensure children succeed in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

