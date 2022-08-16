St. Louis organizations provide eye exams for refugee and immigrant children

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis organizations provide eye exams to immigrant and refugee children in the metropolitan area for the upcoming school year.

Eye Thrive and Casa de Salud teamed up to provide vision exams and eyeglasses to more than two dozen students.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with leaders from both organizations about the first-of-its-kind event to ensure children succeed in the classroom.

