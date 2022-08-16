ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Drugs seized, stolen goods from Home Depot recovered, Fresno Police say

By Marcela Chavez
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Stolen goods from Home Depot were among items recovered by detectives from Fresno Police’s Special Investigations Bureau after a search warrant was served at a Fresno home, police say.

On Thursday, officials served the warrant in the 4400 block of E. Bend Avenue after detectives identified the residence as a place for drug and stolen merchandise exchange, an official report says.

Upon searching the home, detectives say they recovered two loaded stolen firearms, cocaine, fentanyl pills, and other drugs as well as $3,644 in cash. They also found between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of merchandise that was reported stolen from a Home Depot in Fresno. Store representatives responded to take possession of their goods.

Two former gang members were arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug-related crimes with pending charges for stealing merchandise after the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

