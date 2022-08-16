Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Request for Applicants, Susanville School District
NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT. Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Susanville School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 8, 2022, governing board election, the Board voted at its August 17, 2022 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat(s). Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:
Lassen County News
Opportunity To Comment , Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project
The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
Lassen County News
Lassen Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information on Burger King robber
Lassen Crime Stoppers announced it was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who allegedly pointed a handgun at a Burger King employee in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 and demanded their property. If you have any information on the...
