Lassen County, CA

Request for Applicants, Susanville School District

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT. Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Susanville School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 8, 2022, governing board election, the Board voted at its August 17, 2022 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat(s). Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:
SUSANVILLE, CA
Opportunity To Comment , Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project

The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
