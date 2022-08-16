ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it.

Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. This is just north of Main Street in Collinsville, Okla.

Police confirmed that Tulsa County deputies spotted the stolen motorcycle nearby.

The suspect reportedly took off on the motorcycle before crashing and running away.

FOX23 is working to learn more about the manhunt. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

