TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it.

Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. This is just north of Main Street in Collinsville, Okla.

Police confirmed that Tulsa County deputies spotted the stolen motorcycle nearby.

The suspect reportedly took off on the motorcycle before crashing and running away.

