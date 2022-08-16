ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

‘Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends’ Preparations Underway for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

By Haley Dalton
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

New Striped Haunted Mansion Pajamas From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Haunted Mansion pajamas are available at Disneyland Resort, perfect for a spooky nap with the new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket. Haunted Mansion Pajamas – $49.99. This pajama set includes a button-up top and shorts. They...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Gallery#Travel Agent#Halloween Horror Nights#The Universal Monsters#The Sun Rec Center#Vacationeer#Hhn#Universal Studios#Universal Parks News#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
VISUAL ART
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place

Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

15 Year-Old Boy Found Carrying Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Open, CSL Portrait Experience Price Hiked by $300, & More: Daily Recap (8/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy