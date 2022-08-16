Many NE Ohio schools loosening COVID protocols as students return

CLEVELAND (WJW) – As students head back to class, schools all across Northeast Ohio are loosening their COVID-19 rules.

The Bedford City School District dropped its mandate late Monday night. Up until now, Bedford was one of the few districts still requiring masks.

“I don’t see the harm in not wearing one,” said Andre Jones, a parent.

“I am fine with the mask mandate. The numbers are up,” said Rhonda Wilson, another parent.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District also dropped masks when kids go back August 22.

The new policies come despite Cuyahoga County being classified as having a high transmission rate by the CDC.

Meanwhile, universities like Cleveland State are also scaling back COVID protocols.

At the same time, Kent State University brought back masks on its campuses in counties that have risen to “high,” like Cuyahoga County.

The mandate was recently dropped on the main campus in Portage County.

The scaled back policies are in line with new CDC guidance released last week that no longer recommends weekly testing in schools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.