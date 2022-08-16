ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 5 days ago
onefootinthegrave
5d ago

one side fighting for a unpopular war that is dictated by a unstable leader while the other side is fighting for the existence of their country, Russia will never have the motivation that Ukraine has.

Bald Eagle
5d ago

Read the book West Point Deep Cover. It’s based on a true story of a West Point cadet who is recruited by the CIA as a deep cover spy within the Russian military. It shows the incompetence and corruption of the Russian leadership. A great read…

Maria Jimenez
5d ago

God bless you Ukraine and their soilders and may God protect you from all harm from Russian enemies, I am praying for you!

