ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canada tops Finland 6-3, heads to quarters at world junior

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbwFs_0hITy1Ul00
1 of 10

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Team captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists Monday, leading Canada to a 6-3 win over Finland in Group A play in the world junior hockey championship.

Connor Bedard and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerester and William Dufour also scored for Canada (4-0-0), which finished atop Group A. Olen Zellweger had three assists.

Joakim Kemell had a goal and an assist and Samuel Helenius and Roby Jarventie also scored for Finland (3-1-0).

Canada’s Dylan Garand made 22 saves and Leevi Merilainen stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Finns.

Earlier Monday, Switzerland clinched its spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria (0-0-4). The preliminary round wrapped up with Group B’s Sweden (3-1-0) beating Germany (2-2-0) 4-2.

Canada will face Group B’s Switzerland (1-3-0) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Finland also advanced and will face Germany, while Sweden will take on Latvia (1-2-1) in the quarterfinals. The reigning champion Americans (4-0-0) went undefeated in round-robin action and will take on Czechia (1-2-1), the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in the quarterfinals.

In the Switzerland-Austria matchup, Attilio Biasca’s goal in the third period was the winner for the Swiss. Joshua Fahrni and Jonas Taibel also scored in the win. Leon Wallner and Ian Scherzer scored for Austria.

In the Sweden-Germany game, Daniel Ljungman scored twice for the Swedes, who raced to a two-goal lead in the first period and led 4-1 in the third.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the medal games will go Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles on how Russia's repeated attempts to build a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier have ended in miserable and ignominious failure. It is no small source of embarrassment for Vladimir Putin and his Russian Navy admirals that the only two countries who have...
MILITARY
NHL

PROSPECTS: Puutio, Jansson capture medals at World Juniors

After two weeks of intense action at Rogers Place in Edmonton, a pair of Florida Panthers prospects are heading home from the 2022 World Junior Championship with medals around their necks. Shining bright under the spotlight, defenseman Kasper Puutio, who previously won bronze at the annual best-on-best international U-20 tournament...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Anaheim Ducks#Finns#Group B#Americans#Czechia#Swiss
BBC

Sanna Marin: Finland PM partying video causes backlash

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, is facing a backlash after being seen partying in a leaked video. In the footage, thought to be taken from social media, she and friends including Finnish celebrities are seen dancing and singing. She has faced criticism from opposition parties, with one leader demanding...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
AFP

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday.  "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said. 
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy