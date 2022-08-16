Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTGS
South Carolina man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison for three of those deaths. News outlets report jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning three guilty verdicts...
WTGS
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
WTGS
Emergency crews, police respond to shooting near Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — An investigation is underway after several people were shot near Savannah Saturday night. Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say they responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WTGS
Savannah Police investigate downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating following a shooting incident in Downtown Savannah. Police say officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. at Whitaker and Broughton. There they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Savannah man arrested in Project Safe Neighborhood convicted on gun charges
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man could face significant prison time after a jury convicted him of charges surrounding illegal gun possession. Raheem DaSheen Jackson, 30, who was arrested as a part of Project Safe Neighborhood, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty. A U.S. District Court...
WTGS
Man involved in shooting at hookah lounge turns himself in to Hinesville Police
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hinesville Police Department apprehended a suspect involved in the shooting outside a hookah lounge on Aug. 14. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, turned himself in to HPD for shooting a 30-year-old man outside of Roe's Room Hookah Lounge. The victim of the shooting sustained a...
WTGS
Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
WTGS
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
WTGS
Crash impacts traffic along Highway 80 in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Tybee Island Police say the entire bridge is closed at this time. There are no alternate routes to or from Tybee Island by motor vehicle. Police ask...
WTGS
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Rep. Carl Gilliard offers home-buying event to potential first-time homeowners
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A line of hopeful first-time homeowners wrapped around the Savannah Empowerment Center Thursday morning, all hoping to learn more about how to make their homeownership dreams a reality. With the hopes of making homeownership more accessible, State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the "Come Get...
WTGS
Statesboro nonprofit celebrates one million meals donated
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Statesboro on Saturday to receive food from the nonprofit organization Feed the Boro. The organization, which started as a way to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need, is celebrating its one millionth meal distribution today. Volunteers spent the...
WTGS
Tybee Island reaches one year with moratorium on short-term vacation rentals
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The short-term vacation rental moratorium on Tybee Island has been in effect for a year now, barring new permits from being issued for that kind of property. City Manager Shawn Gillen said the moratorium was put in place to give the Tybee City Council...
WTGS
SCCPSS discusses resolving teacher burnout at annual fall retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board began its annual fall retreat Thursday. Board members, teachers and district staff gathered to discuss issues the school district is facing and brainstorm solutions on how to address them. Superintendent Ann Levett said one of the biggest problems is...
WTGS
Savannah High School debuts new athletic complex for first Friday night football game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah High School kicked off its football season with a new football field under the Friday Night Lights. The Bluejackets hosted Josey in their first game of the 2022-2023 football season on Friday night. In addition to playing at a new facility, the Bluejackets are...
WTGS
Georgia Southern partners with Bud Light for limited edition cans
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Anheuser-Busch announced its sponsorship of Georgia Southern athletics on Friday. With the partnership, Anheuser-Busch will become the domestic beer, craft beer and seltzer sponsor of the Georgia Southern Eagles for the next three years. "We are grateful and appreciative of the continued support from Anheuser-Busch,"...
WTGS
Savannah Logistics Innovation Center starts accelerator program for startup companies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center has partnered with several organizations to provide an accelerator program for startups in the Hostess City. Executive director Bart Gobeil said the program is intended to stir development in logistics to strengthen supply chains, especially around Georgia's ports. He said...
Comments / 0