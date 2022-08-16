ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Rehabilitation Hospital#Red Hots
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area

CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront in Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in Austin shootout

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing has been found

CHICAGO - A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, Chicago police said. This is an update from a previous story, which can be found below. A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning. London Ligon was last seen by family members inside...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy