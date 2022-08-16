Read full article on original website
Man shot while walking in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area
CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront in Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
Pair wounded in Austin shootout
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old was shot...
15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing has been found
CHICAGO - A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, Chicago police said. This is an update from a previous story, which can be found below. A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning. London Ligon was last seen by family members inside...
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden escorted home after shooting paralyzed him last month
CHICAGO - The driveway to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Streeterville was crowded with police and civilians Friday, wanting to witness Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden’s triumph. Golden was able to leave the rehabilitation facility just six weeks after being shot and paralyzed while breaking up a bar fight...
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Back of the Yards
Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Gary woman calls for awareness in Chicago as her grandson's been missing for 7 years
CHICAGO - A Gary family is renewing calls for the return of their missing loved ones. A grandmother of a missing Gary boy was at Daley plaza Friday calling for awareness for her grandson and other missing children. Last month marked seven years since the disappearance of King Walker. New...
