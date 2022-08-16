The Nebraska volleyball team may not have their 1st game until Friday, but that won’t stop the fans from selling out the annual Red-White scrimmage. Per Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, the game’s attendance was 7,946. The No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers sure do know how to fill out an arena. Coach John Cook was blown away by the number of people who showed up to watch the team play.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO