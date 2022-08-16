Read full article on original website
Nebraska volleyball sells out Red-White scrimmage: 'There's no place like Nebraska'
The Nebraska volleyball team may not have their 1st game until Friday, but that won’t stop the fans from selling out the annual Red-White scrimmage. Per Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, the game’s attendance was 7,946. The No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers sure do know how to fill out an arena. Coach John Cook was blown away by the number of people who showed up to watch the team play.
Nebraska football drops 'Bigger than us' hype video focused on Husker faithful entering 2022
Nebraska football is about to make its return after a long and eventful offseason. After a staff overhaul and adding a number of pieces via the transfer portal, the Huskers will hit the field next Saturday in Week 0. Unfortunately for the Husker faithful, getting to see the team at...
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching
Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Nebraska football announced its four team captains for the 2022 season Saturday evening. Sophmore linebacker Nick Heinrich, senior edge Caleb Tannor, junior edge Garrett Nelson and senior tight end Travis Vokolek each earned the nod. Heinrich and Nelson are two of the Huskers’ best players. Heinrich was the second leading...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
