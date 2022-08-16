During his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Triple H and the changes made to WWE NXT by the Vince McMahon regime when Triple H was ill. “You have to meet his mother and father. His mother and father are like salt of the earth. Two of the nicest human beings on the planet. His socialization process is as close to Leave It to Beaver as probably you could have. I guess when you don’t go through life with a f**king backpack full of f**king baggage. I think that maybe life’s a little bit — He just didn’t have [baggage]. It was strange because I’ve just never been around anybody with no vices. Like wow, like you’re really f**king talented, you cut a good promo, you’re vegan, you’re funny as f**k, you don’t miss a workout, and you don’t have any vices.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO