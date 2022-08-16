ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA To Make Her Feature Film Debut Opposite 'Euphoria' Star

By Yashira C.
 5 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

SZA fans will have the singer gracing their screens in the near future! According to Deadline , the " Good Days" singer will be making her feature film debut opposite breakout Euphoria star Chloe Cherry (Faye) and director Eddie Huang .

The film, titled Tuna Melt , is described as "an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity." Directed and written by Eddie Huang ( Boogie ), the dramedy will follow a "hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job. This all transpires in the aftermath of a break-up." SZA will reportedly be playing Huang's love interest in the film, while Cherry's role has yet to be revealed. The film will be written and directed under SB Projects and Ryder Picture Company.

In other news, SZA recently confirmed another Doja Cat collaboration — the follow-up to their smash hit "Kiss Me More." She made the exciting announcement at her Wireless Festival performance back in July. The track, titled "Shirt," has been teased by her before. SZA also celebrated the five-year anniversary of her 2017 album Ctrl this summer. To mark the occasion, she released a deluxe version of the album which features 7 never-before-heard songs. The unreleased tracks include an alt version of "Love Galore" as well as "2AM," "Miles," Percolator," "Tread Carefully," "Awkward," and "Jodie."

