Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO