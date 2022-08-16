Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmra.org
Nowhere to go: Harrisonburg's homeless protest loss of shelter
A temporary homeless shelter on the James Madison University campus closed today [Monday, Aug. 15]. With nowhere else to go, unhoused people in Harrisonburg and their advocates protested outside city hall. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports. The closing of the low-barrier shelter operated by Open Doors means that many of...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair
Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Aug. 15-21, 2022
This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a fugitive out of Goochland County. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating Brian Wall, 49. Wall is 5’11, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, and a beard. Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
cbs19news
Investigation underway into shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
Comments / 0