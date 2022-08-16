ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wmra.org

Nowhere to go: Harrisonburg's homeless protest loss of shelter

A temporary homeless shelter on the James Madison University campus closed today [Monday, Aug. 15]. With nowhere else to go, unhoused people in Harrisonburg and their advocates protested outside city hall. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports. The closing of the low-barrier shelter operated by Open Doors means that many of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair

Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Detroit News

Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her

The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
cbs19news

Investigation underway into shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police say body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...

