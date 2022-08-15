ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery

The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Former Falcons legend has Drake London winning Rookie of the Year

Thankfully, the injury doesn’t seem serious because London is set to have a massive impact in Smith’s offense. With Kyle Pitts drawing most of the attention, London will have the opportunity to match up against opposing defenses’ second or third-best corners. The No. 8 overall pick has decent odds to win the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award, and former Falcons legend Roddy White believes he will accomplish that this season.
