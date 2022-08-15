Thankfully, the injury doesn’t seem serious because London is set to have a massive impact in Smith’s offense. With Kyle Pitts drawing most of the attention, London will have the opportunity to match up against opposing defenses’ second or third-best corners. The No. 8 overall pick has decent odds to win the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award, and former Falcons legend Roddy White believes he will accomplish that this season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO