M.Y.S. Firm Welcomes Former Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce President, Ken Evans, as Community Programs Advisor

As independent business owners struggled during the pandemic, Las Vegas public relations expert Ruth Furman found meaning by helping them make news. In the last two years, Furman, who is founder of ImageWords Communications, voluntarily connected dozens of independent business owners with reporters to share their stories. That work inspired the veteran publicist to adapt her business model to work with clients on a single project and recurring project basis, in addition working with clients on a monthly retainer basis, which is the industry standard.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO