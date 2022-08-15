ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Popculture

Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Does drinking coffee help you live longer?

Americans drink an estimated 517 million cups of coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association (opens in new tab), making it the most popular beverage in the U.S. other than water. Drinking coffee has been associated with a wide range of health benefits. But will it help you live longer?
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It's Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives

Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
Do no-calorie artificial sweeteners have any effect on gut health or metabolism?

Researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial to investigate the effects of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin, stevia, and sucralose on the human metabolism and the gut microbiome. They found that these non-nutritive sweeteners can induce individual and specific changes in glycemic response via modifying the gut microbiome. This discovery...
The Best Soap for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)? Try a Non-Soap Cleanser Instead

If you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, chances are you’re looking for a way to clean your skin that won’t aggravate your symptoms. “Ultimately the wrong cleanser can make eczema worse, contributing to dryness, irritation, and inflammation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology and an associate professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
