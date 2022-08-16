ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Logan Bruss, former Wisconsin G, out for 2022 season following severe knee injury

Logan Bruss had a rough Friday night for the Los Angeles Rams. The former Wisconsin guard and third-round 2022 NFL Draft selection tore both his ACL and MCL against the Houston Texans. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday that Bruss will miss the entire 2022 season. Bruss was a...
Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early

Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener

Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach shares latest on Tom Brady's status

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Aug. 11. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked for the latest on Thursday. Bowles reiterated that Brady’s return would be after the Tennessee game on Saturday night in Nashville. ESPN’s Jenna Laine writes that Brady’s absence for “personal things” was pre-planned. Despite that, Bowles did not have a date for Brady’s return to the team.
TAMPA, FL
Jaquan Brisker has a 'real chance' to play Week 1 following thumb surgery

Impressive Chicago Bears preseason standout and former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has a ‘real chance’ to play Week 1 of the NFL regular season following thumb surgery. The surgery was successful, but has sidelined Brisker for the past few days. He did not play in Chicago’s preseason...
CHICAGO, IL
Aidan O'Connell has been a 'dominant' QB since the 3rd grade, per Charlie Jones

Aidan O’Connell may become a household name this season if he has the type of season he had last year for the Boilermakers. Last year, the Purdue quarterback threw for over 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. Besides CJ Stroud, O’Connell was probably one of the most effective and efficient quarterbacks in the B1G.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI

