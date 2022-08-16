Read full article on original website
Logan Bruss, former Wisconsin G, out for 2022 season following severe knee injury
Logan Bruss had a rough Friday night for the Los Angeles Rams. The former Wisconsin guard and third-round 2022 NFL Draft selection tore both his ACL and MCL against the Houston Texans. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday that Bruss will miss the entire 2022 season. Bruss was a...
NFL・
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
5-star Ohio State commit makes a house call on the first play of the game
Brandon Inniss is a bad man. The Class of 2023 Ohio State commit had a monster first game for American Heritage High School Saturday, gaining more than 200 yards receiving on the day with 2 touchdowns. Touchdown No. 1 came on play No. 1. Somehow, touchdown No. 2 was more...
Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early
Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
Nebraska football drops 'Bigger than us' hype video focused on Husker faithful entering 2022
Nebraska football is about to make its return after a long and eventful offseason. After a staff overhaul and adding a number of pieces via the transfer portal, the Huskers will hit the field next Saturday in Week 0. Unfortunately for the Husker faithful, getting to see the team at...
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
Former Penn State punter gets hit with random drug test after 81-yard punt
Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin booted an 81 yard punt in Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was scheduled for a random drug test less than 48 hours later. Gillikin spent four years at Penn State from 2016-2019,...
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin registers 81-yard punt in NFL preseason game
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin wants in on pro football’s punting fever. In Friday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Gillikin booted one 81 yards. The Saints shared a clip of Gillikin’s booming punt. Announcer Kevin Harlan was impressed by Gillikin, noting...
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener
Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
Ohio State commit feels 'a lot stronger' after running drills with DL coach Larry Johnson
Larry Johnson has put his share of B1G defensive linemen in the NFL. And Johnson has been in the B1G longer than 2023 Ohio State commit Will Smith Jr. has been alive. He’s coached talents such as Devon Still, Courtney Brown, Chase Young and the Bosa brothers, Nick and Joey.
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach shares latest on Tom Brady's status
Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Aug. 11. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked for the latest on Thursday. Bowles reiterated that Brady’s return would be after the Tennessee game on Saturday night in Nashville. ESPN’s Jenna Laine writes that Brady’s absence for “personal things” was pre-planned. Despite that, Bowles did not have a date for Brady’s return to the team.
Jaquan Brisker has a 'real chance' to play Week 1 following thumb surgery
Impressive Chicago Bears preseason standout and former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has a ‘real chance’ to play Week 1 of the NFL regular season following thumb surgery. The surgery was successful, but has sidelined Brisker for the past few days. He did not play in Chicago’s preseason...
Aidan O'Connell has been a 'dominant' QB since the 3rd grade, per Charlie Jones
Aidan O’Connell may become a household name this season if he has the type of season he had last year for the Boilermakers. Last year, the Purdue quarterback threw for over 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. Besides CJ Stroud, O’Connell was probably one of the most effective and efficient quarterbacks in the B1G.
Watch: Penn State captains Chris Stoll, Ji'Ayir Brown share news with parents
Penn State football released who its captains are going to be for the 2022 season on Thursday. QB Sean Clifford, LS Chris Stoll, S Ji’Ayir Brown, DT P.J. Mustipher, OL Juice Scruggs, and LB Jonathan Sutherland will all be representing the Nittany Lions. Stoll and Brown couldn’t wait to...
Bret Bielema reveals Illinois freshman QB will miss time after 'small procedure'
Illinois will be missing one of its quarterbacks in practice for a couple of weeks, Bret Bielema revealed. Freshman QB Donovan Leary will be out for 2 weeks after having a small procedure, Bielema told reporters, per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Leary won’t be available for Illinois’ Week 0 opener...
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis addresses using CJ Stroud as a runner, names fastest Buckeye QB
Ohio State fans already know that CJ Stroud is a fantastic passer and has great rushing ability, and Buckeye quarterback coach Corey Dennis discusses the possibility of using Stroud more as a rusher in the Buckeyes’ offense. “Any time you can get a cheap first down’s important. I mean,...
