‘You can kind of leave it up to him’: Phil Nevin reveals Angels’ stance on Mike Trout’s timetable for return

‘What he’s doing is superhuman’: Paul Goldschmidt hits Albert Pujols with the ultimate praise amid age 42 season
It’s crazy to think that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is 42 years old and still smacking home runs at the MLB level. His teammates can’t believe it, either. Paul Goldschmidt was asked on Friday night by Bob Nightengale if he could ever play as long as Pujols has. His answer? Pretty cut and dry. Pujols is doing something super-human.
Red Sox: 2 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season
The Boston Red Sox are not having a good year. They’re at the bottom of the AL East with a 59-60 record as of Friday night and although the team is just five games out of a Wild Card spot, it just feels unlikely Alex Cora’s group will actually make the postseason because of their lack of consistency.
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend
Albert Pujols is a St. Louis Cardinals legend. The first baseman first built his career with this team in his first few years in the league. Here, Pujols became a household name, one of the most dominant hitters in league history. His name will forever be tied to the red birds. Aside from being a […] The post Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants
Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with...
2 reasons why Braves must cut the cord with Marcell Ozuna following latest arrest
Atlanta Braves outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for a DUI. It’s the latest legal trouble for Ozuna, who was facing aggravated assault by strangulation charges for choking his wife and slamming her against a wall in May of 2021. The charges were eventually dropped and Ozuna returned to the Braves after a 20-game suspension- which was laughable- by the league.
Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality
There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23. At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on...
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update
The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Been calling him Cal Ripken’: Alex Cora gushes over Red Sox hitter, compares him to baseball legend
The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after beating the Baltimore Orioles on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 4-3 score. That win might not have been possible without the heroics of one of the hottest hitters in the majors of late, with Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo delivering the game-winning one-run double for Boston in the top of the ninth frame.
Bryce Harper reveals target date for return to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are eagerly awaiting the return of superstar slugger Bryce Harper, who has missed a significant chunk of the season with a thumb injury. Harper has been sidelined since late June due to the thumb injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch from Padres’ Blake Snell. He’s been ramping up activity […] The post Bryce Harper reveals target date for return to Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ latest bullpen move will leave fans frustrated
The New York Yankees are hoping to avoid getting swept by their AL East rivals in the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Ahead of the series finale, the Yankees made a bullpen move, bringing up a fresh arm from Triple-A while placing the struggling Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL. The Yankees announced that filling Abreu’s void on the roster will be right-hander Luke Bard, prompting some frustrated responses from the rightfully impatient fanbase.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Braves initiate extension talks with Dansby Swanson after Michael Harris deal
The Atlanta Braves have been making key signings to their roster in the last few years. During the MLB trade deadline, they locked up star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal, keeping him for the long haul. Just two days ago, they made another key signing, extending standout rookie Michael Harris to an eight-year deal.
