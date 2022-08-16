Read full article on original website
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
5-star Ohio State commit makes a house call on the first play of the game
Brandon Inniss is a bad man. The Class of 2023 Ohio State commit had a monster first game for American Heritage High School Saturday, gaining more than 200 yards receiving on the day with 2 touchdowns. Touchdown No. 1 came on play No. 1. Somehow, touchdown No. 2 was more...
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener
Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis addresses using CJ Stroud as a runner, names fastest Buckeye QB
Ohio State fans already know that CJ Stroud is a fantastic passer and has great rushing ability, and Buckeye quarterback coach Corey Dennis discusses the possibility of using Stroud more as a rusher in the Buckeyes’ offense. “Any time you can get a cheap first down’s important. I mean,...
Blake Corum confident in Michigan's RB room, sees 'a whole bunch of lightning'
The offense for Michigan had a big breakout season in 2021, largely due to the emergence of the rushing offense led by Hasaan Haskins and Blake Corum. Despite Haskins being gone, Corum is confident the rushing offense can be highly efficient this upcoming season. “I feel like the game has...
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Details Strengths of Longhorns Ex Brenden Schooler
Schooler has impressed in the secondary and on special teams in New England's first two preseason games.
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin registers 81-yard punt in NFL preseason game
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin wants in on pro football’s punting fever. In Friday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Gillikin booted one 81 yards. The Saints shared a clip of Gillikin’s booming punt. Announcer Kevin Harlan was impressed by Gillikin, noting...
Nebraska football drops 'Bigger than us' hype video focused on Husker faithful entering 2022
Nebraska football is about to make its return after a long and eventful offseason. After a staff overhaul and adding a number of pieces via the transfer portal, the Huskers will hit the field next Saturday in Week 0. Unfortunately for the Husker faithful, getting to see the team at...
Jaquan Brisker has a 'real chance' to play Week 1 following thumb surgery
Impressive Chicago Bears preseason standout and former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has a ‘real chance’ to play Week 1 of the NFL regular season following thumb surgery. The surgery was successful, but has sidelined Brisker for the past few days. He did not play in Chicago’s preseason...
3 B1G hoops programs among power conference teams without transfer addition for 2022-23
In the world of college basketball, recruiting remains the lifeblood of a program. However, the transfer portal has changed how programs can retool and regroup for a new season. In particular, Illinois is a program that utilized both recruiting and the transfer portal heavily this offseason. The Illini added an...
Mel Tucker shares thoughts on B1G's expansion, media rights deal: 'The bigger, the better'
Mel Tucker is excited about the next era of Big Ten football. The conference has dominated the talk of this college football offseason with its additions of USC and UCLA and now a new media rights megadeal. Jim Rome asked the Michigan State coach about expansion and the media deal.
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early
Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
Penn State names team captains for the 2022 season
James Franklin has announced that the Penn State Nittany Lions will have six captains for the upcoming football season. Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have all been named Penn State’s 2022 captains.
Watch: Penn State captains Chris Stoll, Ji'Ayir Brown share news with parents
Penn State football released who its captains are going to be for the 2022 season on Thursday. QB Sean Clifford, LS Chris Stoll, S Ji’Ayir Brown, DT P.J. Mustipher, OL Juice Scruggs, and LB Jonathan Sutherland will all be representing the Nittany Lions. Stoll and Brown couldn’t wait to...
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
Illinois TE Tip Reiman details college adjustment: 'I was dealing with some really, really hard things'
As a walk-on, life can be difficult. The majority of the team is on scholarship and knows their place on the roster. A walk-on is still trying to figure that out. For Illinois’ Tip Reiman, he was dealing with the adjustment to college and some other difficult realities. The main one was depression.
