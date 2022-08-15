Read full article on original website
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Edinburg CISD parents express frustration at lack of bus route in their neighborhood
Parents are expressing concern and frustration as they say their children are forced to walk to school as the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District does not have a school bus assigned to their neighborhood. For kids living on Visha Street and starting pre-school and kindergarten at Carmen Avila Elementary School,...
KRGV
‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents
With the new school approaching for several local school districts, the McAllen Independent School District met with parents to discuss school safety. The district has 62 officers across its 32 campuses. "With 100% percent certainty I can say yes, God forbid, but we are ready," district police Chief Joey Silva...
KRGV
Nurses at Mercedes ISD sharpen their skills through emergency preparedness training
Class isn't in session yet at the Mercedes Independent School District, but a group of school nurses became students Thursday. Nurses underwent a training session to better respond to emergencies ranging from an active shooter to someone on campus getting hurt. Mercedes Emergency Management Coordinator and fire Chief Javier Campos...
KRGV
Santa Maria ISD announces new improvement of security systems
Students enrolled in Santa Maria schools will start their new school year Monday. The district will have a new police chief, Buedelio Castillo. Castillo has 36 years of experience and has served as chief of police in several cities. Students will return to find new metal detectors. The district also...
McAllen PD increase enforcement for Labor Day weekend
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to promote safe driving, the McAllen Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation, will participate in the Impaired Driving Mobilization Labor Day campaign. From Friday to Sept. 5, the McAllen Police Department will be increasing enforcement by looking for intoxicated drivers on roadways as well as other traffic […]
Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
KRGV
Valley high schools to receive $3.1 million for Upward Bound programs
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez along with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Thursday that local high schools will be receiving $3,124,800 from the U.S. Department of Education for the Upward Bound Math and Science Program. "As our kids head back into the classroom to start a new school year,...
Traffic shift and permanent ramp closure in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen. Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas. According to […]
KRGV
Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers
Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year. The first day of class...
Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
McAllen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan
Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site. Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 On...
KRGV
McAllen seeking submissions for shoebox floats for holiday shoebox parade
The city of McAllen on Wednesday announced its plans for its annual holiday parade. . This year, event leaders are asking residents to get creative and hands-on. They're asking people to convert shoeboxes into floats and incorporate this year's theme into the project. The theme is Southpole and beyond. . Once all...
KRGV
Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday. Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. All cities are welcome. A...
KRGV
Two teens charged in parking lot shooting at Brownsville ISD high school
Two of the three suspects from Tuesday's shooting at Porter Early College High School parking lot are seeing a judge Wednesday. Authorities say a district police officer opened fire as part of a car chase. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos Castellano, 17, went before a judge and were given...
Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
KRGV
Social media post leads to gun scare at La Joya ISD campus
A notice was sent out to Palmview High School parents after a social media post caused a gun scare Tuesday. School officials say they were first alerted about a weapon through a social media post. That weapon turned out to be a toy gun that was confiscated. The district said...
Back-to-school clothing drive at the Rainbow Room
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rainbow Room announced a back-to-school clothing and school supply drive. The organization’s Facebook post said the event is set for Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rainbow Room in Edinburg located at 300 E. Canton Rd. Organizers encourage the public to clean out their closets, garages, […]
