fox2detroit.com
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
whmi.com
Woman Charged With Posing As Health Professional
A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a local recovery center is facing more than a dozen felony charges. 34-year-old Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell on 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
abc12.com
Deal allowing Judge Farah to retire amid allegations may remain secret
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of the details contained in an agreement allowing Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah to retire after a sexual assault investigation likely will remain a secret. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which holds judges accountable for misconduct, legally is required to keep much of its business...
Detroit News
Insider: Why House Dems want to end lawmakers' summer break; Youngkin headed to Michigan
House Democrats are calling for Republican legislative leaders to drag lawmakers back from summer break and back into the Capitol. The Michigan House has just two scheduled voting days before the November election — Sept. 21 and 28 — but Democratic leadership called for more. This story appeared...
Michigan woman accused of impersonating therapist, treating children with autism
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman is accused of posing as a certified therapist and treating children diagnosed with autism at a recovery center in Brighton. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, of Oakland County, has been arraigned in the 53rd District Court in Livingston County on charges of 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine; and two counts of identity theft, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, the Michigan Department of Attorney General announced.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
abc12.com
Wendy's a possible source of E. coli outbreak in Michigan, investigators say
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials say 43 people in Michigan have confirmed E. coli infections related to a growing outbreak across the state, which may be related to Wendy's restaurants. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the illnesses have affected people age 6 to 94 living...
fox2detroit.com
Felon charged for posing as a certified therapist at autism treatment center after FOX 2 investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon from Oakland County was charged for posing as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in 2018. She was from the facility in 2021. Kimberly Casey Coden Diskin, 34, was charged with sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Fox17
MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
MetroTimes
Michigan state House bill would eliminate fees to call a loved one in jail
In Roscommon County, a 15-minute phone call to a loved one in jail costs $22.56. The price of calling an incarcerated person in county jails, state prisons, and juvenile facilities vary by county, but the fees and charges are often too high to regularly stay in touch with a loved one, advocates say.
Man who killed two women in mid-Michigan pleads guilty but mentally ill
Double murder suspect Kiernan Brown has pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
kttn.com
Former city clerk and former assistant city clerk of small Missouri community accused of stealing $660,000
Two former employees of the small St. Louis County city of Flordell Hills were accused in a grand jury indictment Wednesday of stealing a total of $663,000 over six years, well over the city’s typical annual budget. Maureen Woodson, the former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, the former assistant...
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for...
