ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
whmi.com

Woman Charged With Posing As Health Professional

A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a local recovery center is facing more than a dozen felony charges. 34-year-old Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell on 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Prison#Fbi#Mississippi#Michigan State University#Msu
abc12.com

Deal allowing Judge Farah to retire amid allegations may remain secret

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of the details contained in an agreement allowing Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah to retire after a sexual assault investigation likely will remain a secret. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which holds judges accountable for misconduct, legally is required to keep much of its business...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan woman accused of impersonating therapist, treating children with autism

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman is accused of posing as a certified therapist and treating children diagnosed with autism at a recovery center in Brighton. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, of Oakland County, has been arraigned in the 53rd District Court in Livingston County on charges of 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine; and two counts of identity theft, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, the Michigan Department of Attorney General announced.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy