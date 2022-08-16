OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman is accused of posing as a certified therapist and treating children diagnosed with autism at a recovery center in Brighton. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, of Oakland County, has been arraigned in the 53rd District Court in Livingston County on charges of 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine; and two counts of identity theft, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, the Michigan Department of Attorney General announced.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO