Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
travelnoire.com
Get Your Brunch On At These Six Black- Owned Eateries in Austin, Texas
If there’s one thing about Texas, the portions are generous and Mexican cuisine and BBQ are king. The lively city of Austin has both of these and so much more. According to Eater Austin, “the ample selection of excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue is a given at this point. But not everyone knows that this is the city where everyone tests out ideas with food trucks, which pop up every which way to see what dishes really stick enough to expand with their own physical restaurants. The city also takes pride in sourcing locally, despite the heat and levels of drought Central Texas often faces. It all fuses together to create that specific oh-so-very Austin brand of eating and drinking.”
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
Flood watch issued for most of Central Texas
Monday and Tuesday seem on track as the wettest and heaviest rain of the week ahead. -- Nick Bannin
Eater
Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin
Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
13 chain restaurants heading to Kyle to satisfy every craving
Everything from Waffle House to P. Terry's and Torchy's.
Valentino’s in San Marcos opens under new ownership
Under new ownership, a San Marcos mainstay has opened with a new look after the interior of its 100-year-old building was completely rebuilt.
1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting
Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
KXAN
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
It’s not just tuition — UT students also dealing with high rent prices
Austin saw a nearly 20% increase in median asking rent in July compared to the year prior. The median asking rent sat at roughly $2,500, the report noted.
roundtherocktx.com
Round Rock Ranks High in Multiple ‘Best Of’ Lists
We all know Round Rock rocks, but now it’s official – again. Niche, a company dedicated to connecting people to their future “schools, neighborhoods and workplaces,” has listed Round Rock among the best cities in America to live, buy a house, raise a family and receive a top public school education.
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
KENS 5
Creole-southwestern cuisine serving chicken fried steak, carne asada | Neighborhood Eats
CANYON LAKE, Texas — There's a hidden gem in Canyon Lake that viewers asked if we could visit on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Robert's by the Lake and it's located on 20884 FM306. "You won't find any other restaurant around here like it," said...
Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail
The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.
3 Major Airlines Axe Popular Nonstop Routes From Texas Airport
"There’s a supply-and-demand imbalance right now."
