New Director of Athletics Forrest Karr shares longtime goal of working at UMD
On Thursday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) introduced Forrest Karr as their next Director of Intercollegiate Athletics after making the initial announcement on Wednesday. The former Northern Michigan University (NMU) Athletic Director spoke to the UMD community on why he choose Bulldog Country as his next stop. “Northern Michigan...
Ojanen ready to lead Cloquet in first season as head coach
The Cloquet football program is set to begin a new era under first year head coach, former Lumberjack himself, Jeff Ojanen this season. A position he is ready to step into after serving as now former head coach Tom Lenaraz assistant, for the past 19 years. “I think it has...
Northwestern wins, Superior and Hayward fall in season openers
The Northwestern Tigers opened their season on Friday hosting the Ashland Oredockers. In the first drive of the game senior Kellen Trautt broke the plane for the Tigers first touchdown of the season. On their next possession running back Tanner Kaufman broke a few tackles in the red-zone to making...
Huskies drop league championship to Kalamazoo Growlers for program’s 4th runner-up finish
Thursday night the Duluth Huskies fell to the Kalamazoo Growlers 8-3 in the 2022 Northwoods League Championship game held at Wade Stadium. It marked the program’s fourth league title appearance and now fourth runner-up finish. By the top of the sixth the Growlers already held a 7-0 lead. Then...
Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
Weather Sketch: Lucas
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth Police help raise money for Minnesota Special Olympics
Dunkin’ Donuts collaborated with Duluth Law Enforcement, and the Special Olympics to help raise funds for both volunteers and athletes. Not only did Duluth Police Department helped raised money, but Minnesota State Troopers also helped raise money. “A couple of years ago, since I did the torch run, I...
White Coat Ceremony Class of 2026
The Association of American Medical Colleges published data in 2020 that we could see a shortage of 55,100 to 139,00 physicians by 2033. However the future is bright as a new generation of Doctor’s crossed the stage for the White Coat Ceremony for the University of Minnesota Duluth today.
Returning sacred land to The Fond du Lac Band
A homecoming celebration for the Fond du Lac band. The returning of Wisconsin Point sacred burial grounds. In total, 1.6 acres are being returned to Fond du Lac. 1.4 acres at St. Francis and .2 acres at Wisconsin Point burial grounds. “The holistic pieces that it is a resting place...
The Vatican Unveiled at the DECC this weekend
Shards of what is believed to be the cross of Jesus Christ, clothing worn by Pope John Paul II, and the crucifix that hung around Mother Teresa’s neck are all spending the weekend in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the DECC. The “Vatican Unveiled” exhibit opens at 9 a.m....
Local farmers welcome this season’s rain
Last summer, most of Minnesota dealt with severe drought conditions. This made farming difficult. “Last year, it was just super, super dry, and that combined with the smoke from the fires we had and the air quality concerns,” said farmer John Hatcher. “It was a tough year for some vegetables.
A partnership focused on investing in communities is bringing more opportunities to a local group in Duluth
Investing in the community was on full display on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Community Action Duluth with a partnership with Spectrum. The business provided Community Action Duluth with 50,000 dollars to support its job training program with a new technology lab. “Spectrum, community center assist works with community centers...
50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood
A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
New affordable housing is currently underway in Duluth
There is a new affordable housing development currently under construction. The Brewery Creek Terrace housing complex with take the place of the abounded housing building on Fourth Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues East. “There will be several units in this building that are affordable to folks that are on...
Barricade suspect in custody
A 22-year old man was taken into custody Thursday night after barricading himself in a West Duluth home. Duluth Police say the armed individual barricaded himself inside a building on the 5800 block of Cody street. Around 9:00 p.m. police took the 22-year-old male into custody without incident. Police have...
