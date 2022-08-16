Read full article on original website
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
First-time teachers balance nerves, excitement as new school year begins in North Texas
LANCASTER, Texas — A new school year is beginning and many students and teachers are preparing to head back to class. “I’m excited. I’m just, like, nervous,” first-time teacher Lauren Mack said. Mack will be teaching 4th and 5th grade math at Lancaster ISD's Belt Line...
Richardson teacher's aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde
RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher's aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That's because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they'll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy. "They...
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
University of North Texas not raising tuition for 7th straight year
DENTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a May 2022 story about a new North Texas program. A public university in Texas announced Thursday that incoming students will be paying the same as they did the previous school year to give families some financial relief. The...
Black Business Month – The Brown Thumb
We continue to celebrate black business month by highlighting entrepreneurs here in DFW building the lives and careers of their dreams. Hannah shows us one all about plants and self-care... With Monique Segovia, founder of The Brown Thumb in Denton. Keep up with Monique and her company on Instagram @TheBrownThumb.
Missing teen last seen in Irving
IRVING, Texas — Police are requesting to issue an Endangered Missing Persons Alert to help find a teenage girl that was last seen in Irving on Sunday. Police say 17-year-old Quinaejah Taylor was seen at 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tudor Lane. She was wearing a black t-shirt with "Nike" on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
Forth Worth mayor says city's budget is necessary for cleaner, safer city
FORT WORTH, Texas — Count Fort Worth among the Texas cities looking to cut property taxes for its residents thanks to a significantly larger budget. The city’s proposed $2.3 Billion budget is a 10% jump from last year, one of the largest increases in recent years. City leaders...
Merriman Anderson Architects drives design for McLaren U.S. HQ in Coppell
COPPELL, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) worked with London-based McLaren Automotive to conceptualize and design its new campus in Coppell, the company announced in a release this week. The architecture...
DFW Weather: Tracking flood chances in North Texas
Rain has moved into parts of North Texas. Rounds of showers and storms leading to possible flooding will continue through Monday.
Grand Prairie Fire Department prepares for flash flooding
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie Fire Department’s swift water rescue team is prepared to handle any potential flash flooding emergencies next week. Rain chances are in the forecast for next week. But the ground is incredibly dry, which makes it slow to absorb water. In fact, North Texas is on track to record one of the driest years on record.
Camille's Charms Co. - A glamorous way to give back
Camille Richards is a Dallas-area 12-year-old founder and CEO of her own jewelry business. She recently used money from her last business venture to do something extra special and selfless. For more information about Vogel Alcove and their projects, go to VogelAlcove.org. To support Camille’s business and give back to...
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
Two-hour-old baby found in bushes near I-35E in Waxahachie
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A baby was found wrapped in a shirt in bushes near Interstate 35 in Waxahachie, police said Thursday afternoon. The baby, which was believed to be just hours old, was found in bushes just after 8:30 a.m. at Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South I-35E, Waxahachie Police said.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
All-Black female American Airlines crew flies from Dallas in honor of Bessie Coleman
DALLAS — In honor of the 100th anniversary of Bessie Coleman becoming the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license, American Airlines operated a flight from Dallas to Phoenix with an all-Black female crew. Bessie Coleman, who grew up in the Dallas suburb of Waxahachie, broke down...
16-year-old indicted in Dallas Costco robbery killing of father of 5
DALLAS — A Dallas teenager has been indicted on robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a man outside of a Costco store last year, according to court records. Camron Deshun Range, 16, of Garland, was indicted Thursday on three aggravated robbery charges and one charge of capital murder.
Dallas-based regional air carrier adds new flights to Orange County, Las Vegas
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. JSX will begin offering flights from Dallas Love Field Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, this fall while also increasing its semi-private jet service to Las Vegas as the company expands its network.
Emergency rescue crews prepare for possible flash flooding
FORT WORTH, Texas — Public safety is on the minds of emergency rescue crews all over North Texas as heavy rain floods the forecast. Some fire departments are already trying to get residents' attention on social media about playing it safe, especially behind the wheel. But some neighborhoods expect the worst too.
