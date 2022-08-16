ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Branch, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Richardson teacher's aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde

RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher's aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That's because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they'll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy. "They...
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
KELLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
City
Farmers Branch, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Farmers Branch, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

Black Business Month – The Brown Thumb

We continue to celebrate black business month by highlighting entrepreneurs here in DFW building the lives and careers of their dreams. Hannah shows us one all about plants and self-care... With Monique Segovia, founder of The Brown Thumb in Denton. Keep up with Monique and her company on Instagram @TheBrownThumb.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Missing teen last seen in Irving

IRVING, Texas — Police are requesting to issue an Endangered Missing Persons Alert to help find a teenage girl that was last seen in Irving on Sunday. Police say 17-year-old Quinaejah Taylor was seen at 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tudor Lane. She was wearing a black t-shirt with "Nike" on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School#School Principal#North Texas#Project
WFAA

Merriman Anderson Architects drives design for McLaren U.S. HQ in Coppell

COPPELL, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) worked with London-based McLaren Automotive to conceptualize and design its new campus in Coppell, the company announced in a release this week. The architecture...
COPPELL, TX
WFAA

Grand Prairie Fire Department prepares for flash flooding

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie Fire Department’s swift water rescue team is prepared to handle any potential flash flooding emergencies next week. Rain chances are in the forecast for next week. But the ground is incredibly dry, which makes it slow to absorb water. In fact, North Texas is on track to record one of the driest years on record.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Camille's Charms Co. - A glamorous way to give back

Camille Richards is a Dallas-area 12-year-old founder and CEO of her own jewelry business. She recently used money from her last business venture to do something extra special and selfless. For more information about Vogel Alcove and their projects, go to VogelAlcove.org. To support Camille’s business and give back to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
WFAA

Two-hour-old baby found in bushes near I-35E in Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A baby was found wrapped in a shirt in bushes near Interstate 35 in Waxahachie, police said Thursday afternoon. The baby, which was believed to be just hours old, was found in bushes just after 8:30 a.m. at Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South I-35E, Waxahachie Police said.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
WFAA

Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say

DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
WFAA

Emergency rescue crews prepare for possible flash flooding

FORT WORTH, Texas — Public safety is on the minds of emergency rescue crews all over North Texas as heavy rain floods the forecast. Some fire departments are already trying to get residents' attention on social media about playing it safe, especially behind the wheel. But some neighborhoods expect the worst too.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy