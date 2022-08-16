Read full article on original website
CCAC concert Sunday in St. Paris
ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Arts Council will close out its Summer Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Harmon Park in St. Paris with the Hit & Run Duo at 6 p.m. The duo consists of Andy Brogan (age 31 ) and Ross Settlage (age 30), both from New Knoxville, Ohio. They have been playing together for just over a year and play a variety of acoustic classic rock and folk songs.
FARM NOTES
2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage is August 25. Join Champaign and Madison County OSU Extension as we look at the potential for prescriptive tillage technology. This is the next step in subfield management, with implements able to adjust on the fly while in operation. Specialist from OSU will be presenting on the agronomic factors to consider with this technology, and what might be a fit for your operation. Local equipment dealers will also be on hand to discuss what their respective companies have to offer. Cargill will be providing a brisket lunch by Family K Concessions and will give a presentation on the exciting changes at the Sidney facility.
Bohl Memorial Bike Tour Sept. 11
The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana. The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.
PET OF THE WEEK
Aidan is a wonderful black and white 1-year-old neutered male kitten. He is playful and friendly and really hopes to meet you soon. Aidan gets along well with the other cats/kittens and will do well in most any home. Come visit him today in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS...
Urbana opens season with victory
WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action. For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.
ROAD WORK
State Route 29 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 29 between S.R. 235 and S.R. 560 on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.
Graham holds off WL-S, 27-24, in opener
ST. PARIS – Graham scored 27 points in the first half and then held on to defeat West Liberty-Salem, 27-24, in non-league football Friday night. The Falcons jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead on a touchdown run by Tucker Nave and a TD pass by Eli Hollingsworth to Ben Sells.
