2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage is August 25. Join Champaign and Madison County OSU Extension as we look at the potential for prescriptive tillage technology. This is the next step in subfield management, with implements able to adjust on the fly while in operation. Specialist from OSU will be presenting on the agronomic factors to consider with this technology, and what might be a fit for your operation. Local equipment dealers will also be on hand to discuss what their respective companies have to offer. Cargill will be providing a brisket lunch by Family K Concessions and will give a presentation on the exciting changes at the Sidney facility.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO