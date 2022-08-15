Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
papercitymag.com
UH Freshman Terrance Arceneaux Gets Early National Love, NBA Future Talk — But This Four Star Just Wants to Win Big
Terrance Arceneaux won two Texas state titles and brings a knack for making big shots to UH. (Photo by UH Athletics) Terrance Arceneaux will tell you that he learned how to be crazy competitive from his older brother Byron. The 6-foot-6 forward with the seemingly endless arms is major part of the highest-rated freshmen class that Kelvin Sampson has ever brought to the University of Houston. Arceneaux won two state titles at Beaumont United, hit two of the biggest shots a high school player could ever hit.
Think All the Fun of TopGolf, But for Baseball & It’s Coming to Houston
TopGolf is one of the best ways to spend a few hours drinking with friends. Even for the worst golfers on the planet, me for example, it's a ton of fun. Well, there is something similar but for baseball lovers coming to Houston, TX. Think all the fun of TopGolf,...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings
The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
1 Person Dead In Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston police reported that they are investigating a fatal crash at 1098 North Eldridge Parkway. The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6.45 AM on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Click2Houston.com
Captured: Most-wanted fugitives from Houston, Waco, El Paso
Three of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives were arrested this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41, is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He was convicted of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery in 1998. He was given two 8-year sentences to be served concurrently. In 2008, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was given a 10-year sentence and two 20-year sentences. He was released on parole in October 2019. In May 2021, he was arrested for Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction and subsequently bonded out.
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Houston Woman Warning Others By Sharing a Chilling Story About a Napkin That was Left on Her Car Door
It was a birthday that one Houston woman will always remember—but for all the wrong reasons.
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
fox26houston.com
Conditions getting better at NE Houston apartment complex, residents push for progress
HOUSTON - Tenants in a neglected northeast Houston complex report that progress is being made on their property. The Texas Organizing Project, a local renter’s rights organization, tells FOX 26, they met with those tenants at Timber Ridge Apartments on Tuesday night. In late July, several residents reported at...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas
H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.
