Houston, TX

UH Freshman Terrance Arceneaux Gets Early National Love, NBA Future Talk — But This Four Star Just Wants to Win Big

Terrance Arceneaux won two Texas state titles and brings a knack for making big shots to UH. (Photo by UH Athletics) Terrance Arceneaux will tell you that he learned how to be crazy competitive from his older brother Byron. The 6-foot-6 forward with the seemingly endless arms is major part of the highest-rated freshmen class that Kelvin Sampson has ever brought to the University of Houston. Arceneaux won two state titles at Beaumont United, hit two of the biggest shots a high school player could ever hit.
HOUSTON, TX
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings

The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
Captured: Most-wanted fugitives from Houston, Waco, El Paso

Three of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives were arrested this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41, is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He was convicted of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery in 1998. He was given two 8-year sentences to be served concurrently. In 2008, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was given a 10-year sentence and two 20-year sentences. He was released on parole in October 2019. In May 2021, he was arrested for Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction and subsequently bonded out.
WACO, TX
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE

