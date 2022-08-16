ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Urbana Citizen

Urbana opens season with victory

WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action. For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Indians halt Fairbanks’ winning streak

MILFORD CENTER – Mechanicsburg beat Fairbanks, 160-170, in OHC boys golf. Fairbanks had won at least 66 straight conference matches. For the Indians (5-0), Cole Reiser and Anderson Reiser each had a 39. WL-S wins. BELLEFONTAINE – WL-S defeated Calvary Christian, 185-188, in non-league boys golf, tying the Tigers’...
MILFORD CENTER, OH
Urbana Citizen

Graham holds off WL-S, 27-24, in opener

ST. PARIS – Graham scored 27 points in the first half and then held on to defeat West Liberty-Salem, 27-24, in non-league football Friday night. The Falcons jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead on a touchdown run by Tucker Nave and a TD pass by Eli Hollingsworth to Ben Sells.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

FARM NOTES

2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage is August 25. Join Champaign and Madison County OSU Extension as we look at the potential for prescriptive tillage technology. This is the next step in subfield management, with implements able to adjust on the fly while in operation. Specialist from OSU will be presenting on the agronomic factors to consider with this technology, and what might be a fit for your operation. Local equipment dealers will also be on hand to discuss what their respective companies have to offer. Cargill will be providing a brisket lunch by Family K Concessions and will give a presentation on the exciting changes at the Sidney facility.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Urbana, OH
Sports
City
Xenia, OH
City
Urbana, OH
Urbana Citizen

CCAC concert Sunday in St. Paris

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Arts Council will close out its Summer Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Harmon Park in St. Paris with the Hit & Run Duo at 6 p.m. The duo consists of Andy Brogan (age 31 ) and Ross Settlage (age 30), both from New Knoxville, Ohio. They have been playing together for just over a year and play a variety of acoustic classic rock and folk songs.
SAINT PARIS, OH
Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

Aidan is a wonderful black and white 1-year-old neutered male kitten. He is playful and friendly and really hopes to meet you soon. Aidan gets along well with the other cats/kittens and will do well in most any home. Come visit him today in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Leadership Champaign County enrolling class of 2023

The program encourages participants to broaden their perspectives, enhance their leadership skills, and learn from other leaders who are active in the community. Participants gain knowledge and skills that are necessary to be effective leaders in their community and within their organization. The program meets on the third Thursday of...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy