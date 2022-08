JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to the 2022 high school football season. Get ready for kickoff with the Football Friday Night Preseason Special. Chris and Logan provide a no-huddle look at NEA teams in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A. Football Friday Night (kait8.com/Region 8 News...

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO