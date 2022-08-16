Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Prof. A.E. Kaye, the new principal of the high school, arrived from Eureka Monday night to take up his permanent residence here. He is a very pleasant gentleman and makes friends readily. ——— People are also reading…. The Depot Hotel piano is up for raffle. Here...
Elko Daily Free Press
Janis K. Boucher
On Saturday, August 13th Janis Kaleen Sykes Boucher passed away at the age of 83. Janis was born in Lubbock, Texas on July 27th, 1939. Her parents, John Wesley Sykes and Jewel Martin raised her and three younger boys on a ranch in central Texas where she spent her childhood riding horses, rounding up cattle, and helping her mother with the boys. Janis soon left for college and followed in her mother’s footsteps to become an educator. During her time at Lubbock Christian University she was a member of the Acapella Chorus, where her children would later attend and follow in her footsteps. After teaching for one year in Texas, Janis moved to Elko, Nevada in search for adventure and a teaching job. During her first year of teaching at the Nevada Youth Training Center, Janis met George Boucher of Elko. As the story goes, George knew he was going to marry her before she had even met him. She stood out in the crowd, and he quickly noticed her laughter, her smile, and her light-hearted spirit. They were married on August 16, 1964 and they began their adventure together in Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko schools serving up new menu this fall
ELKO – In the fast-approaching new school year, students will have new menu choices as a new foodservice provider takes the lunchroom reins, and families throughout Elko County can benefit from free lunches for another year. “The company does a lot of from-scratch recipes,” said Bethany Watkins, administrative assistant...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000. John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140.
Elko Daily Free Press
COVID levels plunge in Elko
ELKO – Traces of COVID-19 virus at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant have plunged over the past month, as the county’s fifth wave of infections subsides. Virus levels earlier this summer created as many infections as the first wave that reached Elko in the summer of 2020. Both of those periods were dwarfed by the breadth of infections during the winter ‘20-‘21 wave and the height of the spike that hit in the winter of ‘21-’22.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada debate confusion continues
Will Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate candidates face off in debates before the November election, perhaps even in Elko?. Sparring over the details continued this week with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announcing he would commit to three debates in Elko, Las Vegas and Reno. “Sheriff Lombardo looks forward to...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (16) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Center for Independent Living teaches skills to visual, hearing impaired
ELKO – How can the visual and hearing impaired connect to the world? The Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living and iCanConnect is ready to train rural residents in new technology that is available for free. Mark Tadder of Sparks is hoping to spread the word about the NNCIL,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police: No danger from suspicious pack
ELKO – A Cedar Street neighborhood was evacuated and cordoned off for more than three hours Thursday due to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”. Elko Police Department officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Cedar Street after a man was seen placing what appeared to be a backpack under bushes against a residence, and then walking away.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead
------ City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review the development of a fire suppression and ADA assistance grant program, and consider possible grant opportunities for the Downtown Art Pedestal Project, which they voted not to proceed with at their last meeting.
