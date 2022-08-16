Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KansasTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
Kansas City man charged for firing a weapon into a vehicle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeremy D. Brown Jr. faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police...
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Riley County Arrest Report August 19
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDY MICHELLE SANCHEZ, 40, MANHATTAN, Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child <18; Battery, Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm; Bond $2,500. HIGINIO M...
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Sheriff: SUV with no working tail lights led to Kan. drug arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for drug charges after an arrest. Just before 11p.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near SW Topeka Boulevard and SW 7th Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The SUV had no working tail lights.
Police: Toddler in Kansas City dies with drugs in system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors announced Thursday. Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, who...
Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
Drug arrest made at Kan. convenience store traffic stop
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after noon Monday a Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at Casey’s in Lyndon for an alleged traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy...
MISSING: Law enforcement searching for two runaway teen girls presumed to be together
The Wamego Police Department (WPD), along with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD), are asking the community's help in locating two runaway teen girls. WPD had previously requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity after she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022.
UPDATE: Manhattan woman injured in motorcycle crash Wed. afternoon
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39 year old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Both vehicles were westbound...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
🎥: Fire causes $31K damages to house on 1200 block of Poyntz Avenue on Saturday
Manhattan Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Poyntz Avenue on the report of a structure fire at 11:41 am on Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene smoke was coming from the single story residence. Five fire trucks with 15 fire fighters, along with the Battalion...
🎥: One person transported via LifeStar after motorcycle rear-ends car on K-18
The Riley County Police Department has released additional details on this crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound Fort Riley Blvd near the 56th street exit ramp and Manhattan Regional Airport. Around 2:45 pm, a westbound motorcycle rear-ended a westbound...
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
1ID Supports Army Recruiting Efforts with the Kansas City Chiefs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs for a ‘Meet Your Army’ community relations and recruitment engagement, Aug. 17 at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The 1st Inf. Div. held the event alongside the...
K-State prepares for the 2022 football season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After a second eight-win season in three years, Kansa State appears poised to push Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas for the top of the Big 12 this season. The Wildcats have All-America candidate Deuce Vaughn in the backfield, Felix Anudike-Uzomah at defensive end and talent all over the roster. Success could depend on whether Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez can succeed at quarterback. Kansas State opens the season against South Dakota, former Big 12 rival Missouri and Tulane.
