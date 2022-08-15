HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Said D. Otwane has returned this fall to his alma mater to teach coding technology at the Pearl River Community College Forrest County Campus. “I wanted to help build up and improve the institution that opened so many doors for me,” said Otwane. “I also wanted to help equip those who come after me with the tools and experiences I never got as I left PRCC. If I could make things easier for just one person, then I would have accomplished ten times more than I would have in a different role.”

