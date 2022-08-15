ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in Petal today after reportedly attempting to kidnap a resident of the Trailwood community. According to the Petal Police Department, on the morning of Aug. 13, a Trailwood resident was attempting to enter her home when the suspect, Omar Bankhead, emerged from the bushes and attempted to abduct her. He was unsuccessful, and the resident made it into her home safely.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Bay Springs boy found and safe, suspects arrested

Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall. VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31. Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg. USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As a part of...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits

Players of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove senior defensive end Jeramie Posey. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Things are heating...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Missing Jasper Co. boy believed to be with mother

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been nearly 48 hours since the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered child alert for nine-year-old Josh Smith of Bay Springs. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, MBI released the name, description and picture of Josh Smith’s mother, Mary Kristina Smith, who goes by...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver walks away from Perry County wreck

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Election season is quickly approaching, and students at Columbia High School are getting a head start by encouraging the political power of young people. Absentee, poll official, signature curing – all terms that may or may not be familiar to young voters. However, here in the...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating Monday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning

Parents know that going back to school usually means getting new school supplies like notebooks and pencils, but what about a checkup?. Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. What’s better than having a popsicle on...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg

Players of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove senior defensive end Jeramie Posey. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Things are heating...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis WR Mason Beverly

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) -After going 2-7 last season, Purvis looks to improve in 2022. To do that, Head Coach Brad Hankins will lean on wide receiver and corner Mason Beverly to lead the charge for the tornadoes. “He’s a special football player first,” Hankins said. “He’s explosive at times and...
PURVIS, MS

