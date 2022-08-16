Read full article on original website
Nebraska Game & Parks offers free exhibits at state fair
The Nebraska State Fair kicks off this Friday, with attractions from food to rides to evening concerts. Marketing communications specialist Suzanne Schmidt with the Nebraska Game and Parks says they have multiple attractions at their outdoor encounter exhibit. "We have a wildlife scavenger hunt. If you find eight different wildlife...
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities have not released the child's name. Health officials believe the child became infected Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha. It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that is almost always fatal. Health officials say a Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake.
