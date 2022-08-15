ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
FanSided

Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ClutchPoints

Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets

The Atlanta Braves are surging and now sit just 4.5 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. They’ll also get a huge boost on Thursday for a matchup with their divisional rivals. Max Fried is returning to the rotation after a seven-day absence due to a concussion. He’ll take the […] The post Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
