SFGate
Arizona hiker missing; swept away by Utah park floodwaters
Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday searching for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson.
SFGate
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
SFGate
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
SFGate
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
SFGate
Last Kansas county to release abortion vote recount results
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The final Kansas county that was recounting ballots from an Aug. 2 vote that affirmed abortion rights in the state was expected to release its numbers Sunday. Sedgwick County officials missed Saturday's deadline to complete the recount because the election commissioner there found some things...
A mysterious, unidentified big cat has been spotted lurking in Hawaii
Wildlife experts still have no idea how it got there.
SFGate
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
SFGate
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
SFGate
California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
California voters are overwhelmingly done with Joe Biden, poll says
A new Berkeley IGS poll found that 61% of California voters think Joe Biden should not run again.
SFGate
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area...
