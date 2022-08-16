Driver dead after crash in Dixon County

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KCAU) — Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.

According to a release, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near mile marker 220 was reported to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:36 a.m.

The release indicated a Honda Civic with one driver was traveling west on Highway 12 and collided with an semi truck that was heading east. The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Names are not being released until the family has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Any further information will be released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Newcastle Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.