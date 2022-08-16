ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Driver dead after crash in Dixon County

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QM8pe_0hITrLNv00

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KCAU) — Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.

According to a release, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near mile marker 220 was reported to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:36 a.m.

The release indicated a Honda Civic with one driver was traveling west on Highway 12 and collided with an semi truck that was heading east. The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash

Names are not being released until the family has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Any further information will be released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Newcastle Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Motorcyclist caught going 114 mph leads deputies on chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
HARRISBURG, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Honda#The Nebraska State Patrol#Newcastle Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Iowa and Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic deaths are at a 20 year high across the U.S. and Siouxland is seeing a similar increase. Kathy Boysen has lived in Dakota Dunes for 16 years. She recently witnessed someone using his phone while driving. Boysen said distracted drivers have become all too common in recent years. “He […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify man killed in crash

Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
SCRIBNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified

WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges

(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
BEDFORD, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy