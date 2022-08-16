Leeds manager Jesse Marsch praised his side after they beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road.The American coach watched as goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison saw Leeds claim victory and move up to joint-second in the Premier League table.Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly also saw red for two bookable offences.“I think that our way of playing dictated the match, almost entirely, (we) limited them, created chances, made them make mistakes”, Marsch said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were ‘the better team’ despite 3-0 loss to LeedsThomas Tuchel says Chelsea were ‘the better team’, despite 3-0 loss to LeedsLeon Edwards KOs Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title at UFC 278

