Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
FOX Sports
Oh my, Oliseh: No. 94 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
Check out the No. 94 most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history in the 1998 World Cup matchup between Spain and Nigeria. Sunday Oliseh hit a screamer from 30 yards out to ultimately give Nigeria the 3-2 victory over Spain.
‘We made them make mistakes’: Jesse Marsch reacts after Leeds beat Chelsea
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch praised his side after they beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road.The American coach watched as goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison saw Leeds claim victory and move up to joint-second in the Premier League table.Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly also saw red for two bookable offences.“I think that our way of playing dictated the match, almost entirely, (we) limited them, created chances, made them make mistakes”, Marsch said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were ‘the better team’ despite 3-0 loss to LeedsThomas Tuchel says Chelsea were ‘the better team’, despite 3-0 loss to LeedsLeon Edwards KOs Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title at UFC 278
Five Things We Learnt From Manchester City's Draw With Newcastle United
Manchester City travelled up North hoping to keep up their 100% record in the Premier League against Newcastle but in the end they done well to get just the one point with the game ending 3-3 after City found themselves 3-1 down.
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
FOX Sports
Matthäus' Run & Rocket: No. 93 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
Check out the No. 93 most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history in the 1990 World Cup matchup between Germany and Yugoslavia. Lothar Matthäus' outside-the-box screamer was one of his two impressive goals in Germany's 4-1 victory.
FIFA・
