calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Win in OT Thriller
IMPERIAL — In a football game that took more than 48 hours to complete, it all came down to one play in overtime that was going to decide the winner. Calexico High School’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped Palo Verde Valley’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt in overtime, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 nonleague win over the Yellowjackets at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs, ’Jackets Game Resumes on Saturday
CALEXICO — The weather-shortened football game between Calexico and Palo Verde Valley highs will resume at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on the Imperial High School campus. According to Fernando Solano, Calexico High’s third-year head coach, there is a bylaw in the Southeastern Conference that...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles
HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Weather Stops Bulldogs’, Yellowjackets Game
BLYTHE — Mother Nature is undefeated. When she came calling with lightning, wind and rain at Scott Stadium here, the football game between Calexico and Palo Verde Valley highs was halted with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter when an electrical transformer blew, causing power to go out at the stadium.
calexicochronicle.com
Historic Old Customs Building to Be Renovated
CALEXICO — The historic Old Customs Building, located east of the main downtown Calexico Port of Entry and built in 1933, will be renovated thanks to a $1.3 million contract awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration. The design-build contract was recently awarded to Hernandez Builders of Alpine. By...
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
calexicochronicle.com
Belen Leon-Lopez Made Permanent APCO
EL CENTRO — Interim Air Pollution Control Officer Belen Leon-Lopez was hired permanently on Tuesday, Aug. 16, an announcement that surprised Leon-Lopez and made her the first woman and Latina APCO in the history Imperial County. The Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded Leon-Lopez the position effective immediately,...
