Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota's mini mullet kings
A Minnesota kid could be crowned the USA Mullet Champion this week, proving that the greatest business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle ain't just for adults. What’s happening: Kids and teens around the country are competing in the USA Mullet Championships, which grants prestige and a $2,500 prize. Hometown hair heroes: Four...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
State fair food battle
👋 Hey, it's Monica. This week I got a baptism by fried foods at my first Illinois State Fair. I've since tried more dishes, including: Tastiest: A bag of warm cinnamon mini doughnuts ($8).Weirdest: A dill spear wrapped in cream cheese and pastrami ($3). Worst: Sirloin on a stick with dry, tasteless beef ($10). Photo: Monica Eng/Axios The intrigue: Fellow Axios Local reporters have sampled their share of wacky fair food this year — maybe even weirder than ours — and they shared their reports.Iowa: Axios Des Moines' Jason Clayworth indulged in a deep-fried queso burger featuring batter-encased beef...
With cash and rebates, cities coax residents to swap cars for e-bikes
Cities, states, and major companies are racing to give people incentives to switch to electric bikes for their work commute or gadding about town — experiments they hope will reduce car traffic and improve people's health. Why it matters: E-bikes — which give people varying levels of motorized assistance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TV money is breaking college sports
The upheaval going on in college sports that has seen multiple major schools switch conference allegiances is being driven almost entirely by a lust for TV dollars. Why it matters: The gulf between the haves and the have-nots created by the ocean of money in college sports is only going to get wider.
Charted: The partisan battle for state Senates
Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada and Texas each have five or fewer seats separating the majority and minority party in their state Senates — and all have elections coming up in November, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Why it matters: Republicans have dominated...
Virginia is the birthplace of barbecue
Sorry, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and probably parts of Georgia, but Southern barbecue was invented in Virginia. What's happening: That's the argument countless food historians have been making for decades (there's even a book about it) and one that's gotten new life thanks to Deb Freeman, a Richmond-based food writer and podcaster who focuses on African American foodways. Why it matters: Barbecue and barbecue tourism can drive millions of dollars for local economies — at least in the states that market it well, which Virginia doesn't. But, more importantly, the perfecting of this very American Southern food belongs not...
A guide to Marzen, Oktoberfest and more fall beers in Colorado
Fall is the best time for beer.What to know: When the temperatures cool, two once-a-year beer styles rise like the harvest moon: Märzen and pumpkin beers.First sip: The first to emerge is the Märzen, an amber-colored lager that matches the fall colors and the mood with a balance of crisp taste and notes of sweet caramel and toasted breadBe smart: Not all fall lagers are the same. In addition to Märzen, you can find Oktoberfest, which ranges from lighter to a Vienna lager. And then the actual beer served at Munich's famous Oktoberfest is known as Festbier, a lighter lager more akin to a Helles style.What to do: Buy an assortment and see where your taste buds land. Last year, I did two blind tastes tests with a combined 58 Märzens and Oktoberfests and it was fascinating.My favorites — and the top scorers — Great Divide's Hoss; 4Noses Oktoberfest, Bierstadt Oktoberfest and Ska Oktoberfest.Pro-tip: Märzen is pronounced like "Mare-Tsen."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios’ Jason Clayworth is the first guy in the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest
I won sixth place at the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest on Friday. There were about a dozen entries. Why it matters: I didn’t win but I was the first guy to compete in the contest’s history. Catch up fast: Husband calling is a state fair...
7 things to do in Denver this weekend
🍿 Watch Disney's "Encanto" under the stars Friday at 7pm at the Historic Elitch Theatre. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Pro tip: Bring your own chairs and blankets.🌱 Celebrate the grand opening of plant-based eatery Next Level Burger with free burgers for the first 100 people in line. The festivities start at noon Saturday at 1605 E. Evans Ave. in Denver.🎶 Connect with vinyl enthusiasts and peruse collectibles at the Rocky Mountain Record Show. Admission to Saturday's event at the Denver Sports Castle is free after 11am and $22.50 for 9am early entry.🎃 Get in the Halloween spirit...
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Ohio may forfeit millions in rent assistance
Ohio is sitting on millions of dollars in unspent rental assistance it received in late 2020, but a department tasked with distributing it says the money will be fully utilized soon.Why it matters: This is a use-it-or-lose-it federal relief program, so Ohio's share could be forfeited if not allocated by Sept. 30.State of play: Ohio received more than half a billion dollars in the first round of Emergency Rental Assistance funding given to states and local governments at the height of the pandemic.This funding helped Americans stave off evictions by paying for delinquent rent, late fees and internet.Yes, but: Ohio has been slow to distribute these funds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago's WNDR Museum expanding to Seattle
WNDR Museum — Chicago's Instagram-friendly, pop-up art gallery — is set to open in Seattle this winter. The latest: WNDR officials announced Thursday they’d selected Seattle — along with San Diego and Boston — as the first of its expansion locations, with more cities expected in the future.
Searching for the strangest billboards in Detroit
This PG-13 Motor City Casino ad on 6 Mile is probably Detroit's weirdest billboard right now. Photo: Samuel Robinson/AxiosThe Motor City has been home to some unusual billboards over the years.Most are advertisements, others social statements.Driving the news: After Sam pointed out an odd Motor City Casino ad, we knew there were more and decided to round them up. We drove around Detroit and collected photos of some that caught our eye, or just made us go ... huh? Flashback: Billboards, the intersection of art and advertising, have been around in the U.S. since the 1860s. The earliest...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0