ksl.com

Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them

SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records

This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
horseandrider.com

New WNV Case in Utah

On Aug. 18, the state veterinarian reported a horse in Uintah County, Utah, positive for West Nile virus. The horse has been euthanized, and the private facility where he resided is not under quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease...
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates

Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother calling for transparency

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A vehicle fob mysteriously was placed back into Dylan Round’s camper after he disappeared. The fob belonged to Rounds. His pickup truck was parked outside. It had been power washed, perhaps in an effort to cleanse the vehicle. The new information was found accidently on a NamUs website. NamUs […]
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

