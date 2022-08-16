Read full article on original website
ksl.com
What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience
SALT LAKE CITY — A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. "I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the...
In deeply Mormon Utah, a push to require clergy report abuse
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Survivors and faith leaders rallied Friday at the Utah State Capitol to demand change to a state law that exempts religious leaders from requirements that they report child sexual abuse brought to their attention in spiritual confessions. “If we as a people,...
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
Utah lawmakers look at whether to repeal LGBTQ conversion therapy ban
Lawmakers signaled they may be considering a repeal of Utah's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy. Members of the Utah State Legislature's Administrative Rules Review and Government Oversight Committee
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
KSLTV
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Utah's LGBTQ conversion therapy ban may get revisited
Utah's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy may be revisited. Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, has requested a hearing before the Utah State Legislature's interim
2 alleged Capitol rioters from Utah charged with stealing 'escape hood'
A new indictment accuses Utahns Brady Knowlton and Gary Wilson of committing theft during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
horseandrider.com
New WNV Case in Utah
On Aug. 18, the state veterinarian reported a horse in Uintah County, Utah, positive for West Nile virus. The horse has been euthanized, and the private facility where he resided is not under quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease...
kmyu.tv
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
kjzz.com
Utah parents filed complaint alleging first-place winning athlete could be trans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two parents of second and third place finishers in a 2021 state competition launched a complaint against the girl that took first place and alleged she could be transgender, according to the Utah High School Activities Association. David Spatafore with the UHSAA said they...
kuer.org
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
Utah Lake dredging proposal was 'unconstitutional' and not 'legally sound'
A decision has come down from Utah’s Capitol Hill on the Utah Lake project to dredge and create islands and highways.
kuer.org
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother calling for transparency
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A vehicle fob mysteriously was placed back into Dylan Round’s camper after he disappeared. The fob belonged to Rounds. His pickup truck was parked outside. It had been power washed, perhaps in an effort to cleanse the vehicle. The new information was found accidently on a NamUs website. NamUs […]
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
