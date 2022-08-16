Read full article on original website
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Video shows Florida beachgoers getting caught in waterspout as it moves onshore
REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. - Wild video shows the moment a waterspout in Florida spun in the waters around Redington Beach before reaching land, chases fleeing beachgoers who ended up getting ‘run over’ by it. Kylie Beggs posted video of the moment – which happened on Tuesday – as...
1 person dead after being found with upper body trauma near USF, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man was found with upper body trauma near the University of South Florida around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was found on Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the police department said in a new release.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Florida Police Warn People to Stop Touching Manatees While They're Mating: 'Do NOT Touch'
Authorities in Sarasota, Florida, want people to stop touching manatees while they're mating. In a tweet shared recently, the Sarasota Police Department told the public that manatees were seen mating at South Lido Beach. Adding a note from Mote Marine Lab, the SPD wrote, "If you see a manatee mating...
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Missing St. Pete woman found safe in Tampa, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
On dry land, this Florida mermaid has a real problem — and it could happen to you, too
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year. From the other side of the glass, underwater performer Whitney Fair’s life might look like it’s all mermaid tails, twirling and blowing kisses. “We have...
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
‘I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth’: Florida firefighter tells how he survived gator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face..."
Florida Firefighter Attacked by Massive Alligator Speaks Out: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’
Earlier this month, a 12-foot alligator attacked a Florida man who went for a swim in a local lake and sustained bites to his face. He was able to escape, but it took doctors performing a six-hour-long surgery to repair his skull and jaw. Now, the Florida resident named JC La Verde has spoken out about the terrifying encounter.
Sarasota researchers find evidence that airborne exposure to red tide could have neurological impacts
A new study by the Roskamp Institute, found participants exhibited symptoms previously only associated with eating contaminated seafood. A Sarasota-based nonprofit that works to find treatments for brain disorders, has found evidence that airborne exposure to red tide could have neurological impacts. The study by the Roskamp Institute is the...
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
2 motorcyclists killed on US-19 while heading to a Celebration of life
PALM HARBOR, FLA - Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning while heading with a group of bikes to a Celebration Of Life service in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard. Two motorcycles were heading south in the inside lane when traffic began to slow down in front of them. Troopers say the driver of one motorcycle lost control and crashed into the other. The motorcycles then overturned and collided with a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Food trucks rally to raise money for Bradenton children who lost parents
Bradenton community rallies to pray and raise money for couple killed in a tragic food truck accident.
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
85 arrested in takedown of international drug smuggling ring; $12.8M in drugs, guns seized
Judd said the amount of fentanyl seized could have killed up to 96,000 people.
Fla. Dept. of Health in Hillsborough County issues mosquito-borne illness alert
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued an illness advisory on Friday, citing a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Hillsborough.
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
