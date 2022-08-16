ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

2 motorcyclists killed on US-19 while heading to a Celebration of life

PALM HARBOR, FLA - Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning while heading with a group of bikes to a Celebration Of Life service in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard. Two motorcycles were heading south in the inside lane when traffic began to slow down in front of them. Troopers say the driver of one motorcycle lost control and crashed into the other. The motorcycles then overturned and collided with a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

