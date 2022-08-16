ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued on Saturday. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Plea's penalty gives Gladbach 1-0 win over Hertha in Germany

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Alassane Plea’s first-half penalty was enough for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 Friday for its second Bundesliga win of the season. Plea made the breakthrough in the 34th minute after Maximilian Mittelstädt was penalized for blocking a cross with his...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Alexi Lalas
FOX Sports

MLS Footnotes: Carlos Bocanegra not making excuses for Atlanta United

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer. Carlos Bocanegra isn't blaming injuries for the predicament his Atlanta United find themselves in as the 2022 MLS regular season enters the final stretch. Several times during the course a 15-minute conversation...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers owner set for English soccer club role

NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at Norwich, the English soccer club said Friday. Norwich said a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 “will include a resolution to appoint Mark Attanasio … as a new director of the football club.”
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy