Five Things We Learnt From Manchester City's Draw With Newcastle United
Manchester City travelled up North hoping to keep up their 100% record in the Premier League against Newcastle but in the end they done well to get just the one point with the game ending 3-3 after City found themselves 3-1 down.
Thrills aplenty in the Premier League’s great sportswashing derby
Newcastle and Manchester City entertained in a six-goal draw at St James’ but the club’s owners and history will not be forgotten
Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued on Saturday. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes...
Plea's penalty gives Gladbach 1-0 win over Hertha in Germany
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Alassane Plea’s first-half penalty was enough for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 Friday for its second Bundesliga win of the season. Plea made the breakthrough in the 34th minute after Maximilian Mittelstädt was penalized for blocking a cross with his...
MLS Footnotes: Carlos Bocanegra not making excuses for Atlanta United
Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer. Carlos Bocanegra isn't blaming injuries for the predicament his Atlanta United find themselves in as the 2022 MLS regular season enters the final stretch. Several times during the course a 15-minute conversation...
Milwaukee Brewers owner set for English soccer club role
NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at Norwich, the English soccer club said Friday. Norwich said a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 “will include a resolution to appoint Mark Attanasio … as a new director of the football club.”
Matthäus' Run & Rocket: No. 93 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
Check out the No. 93 most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history in the 1990 World Cup matchup between Germany and Yugoslavia. Lothar Matthäus' outside-the-box screamer was one of his two impressive goals in Germany's 4-1 victory.
