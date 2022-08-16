Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Man out on bond for child molestation charges arrested when he traveled to Ferriday to meet minor, authorities say
FERRIDAY — A 36-year-old man who was released on bond after charged with six counts of child molestation was arrested on Saturday after authorities said he traveled from the Winnsboro, Louisiana, area to Ferriday to meet a juvenile. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mica G. Adair, 36, from...
Natchez Democrat
Sheriff’s deputy receives Operation Underground Railroad award
VIDALIA, La. — Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) presented an award to CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit Lead Investigator, Stephen Lipscomb for his relentless pursuit of justice in protecting the most vulnerable citizens of Concordia Parish and surrounding communities. “O.U.R. recently decided to look throughout the country and select a...
WLBT
3-car accident leaves 79-year-old woman dead in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 79-year-old woman was killed during a 3-car accident in Pike County on Thursday. The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 24. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by 79-year-old Mary Barrett of Liberty, Mississippi.
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
Reuben Jamal Scott, 34, 11620 Mississippi State Highway 24, Centreville, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00. Kennon Kentrel Calvin, 35, 6 Abbott Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi woman killed in 3-car highway crash
A Mississippi woman was killed Thursday afternoon on a stretch of highway in southwest Mississippi. Mary Barrett, 79, of Liberty, Mississippi, was killed Thursday in a three-car accident in Pike County, Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported. Troopers said a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 24...
mississippifreepress.org
Experts Discuss Whether State Trooper Used Excessive Force on McComb Man, How He Reacted
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a state trooper did nothing wrong in a viral video of his arrest of a McComb man on a country road. The state public defender says the officer had no good reason to search the man’s car and prolong the stop. A national violence and policing expert says the man and his brothers overreacted to the officer’s actions—but he understands why they did as Black men due to the history of violent policing in the state and the nation.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Man arrested after Pike County deputies say they found ecstasy pills
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges. Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance. A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief; less than $1,000. No bond set. Kyrah Danyel Allen, 21, 311 Weaver Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Heather Amanda Miller, 36, No address given, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value...
Natchez Democrat
Woodville man shot and killed Sunday in Wilkinson County
WOODVILLE — A Woodville man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at Merit Health Natchez. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the hospital and that the man was shot in Wilkinson County.
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities make drug bust at gas station on Highway 18
Port Gibson authorities arrested a man for carrying a large amount of marijuana, money and a weapon on Thursday. According to Chief Russel Dorsey, Units responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the Citgo on Highway 18 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, Chief Dorsey spotted the suspect involved, Samario...
Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elementary school student arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school
Police arrested an unnamed juvenile from a Louisiana elementary school for posting pictures of himself holding an AR-style weapon and asking his peers if he should bring it to school. The Vidalia, Louisiana, police department received on Monday from a call from a concerned parent who said her child was...
Natchez Democrat
Thanks to Shift South, 24 families from 11 states now call Natchez home
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are in the midst of budget season. One thing they are considering is extending the successful Shift South program, which offers incentives for families who can work remotely to move to Natchez and make the city their home. The program...
copiahmonitor.com
Hazlehurst Elementary School receives special award
Hazlehurst Elementary School was recently presented an award by Keep Copiah County Beautiful (KCCB) for their school recycling program. At the beginning of the year, Mamie DuBose, recycling coordinator for KCCB, submitted an entry for the school recycling program in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Awards Program. The newly-formed recycling program claimed second place in the statewide awards program, and the award was presented to KCCB at the 29th annual awards luncheon held at the Country Club of Jackson at the end of April. This award is meant to honor individuals/schools or organizations who are making exemplary efforts to Keep Mississippi Beautiful.
Natchez Democrat
‘Work family’ celebrates Simpson’s 45 years of service
NATCHEZ — Kitty Simpson retired Friday after 45 years of working at Byrne Insurance Inc., located at Homochitto Street in Natchez. Almost weekday for 45 years, Simpson has come to work as a commercial service representative at the insurance agency from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with an hour break for lunch.
Natchez Democrat
Our community has flourished in part because of Co-Lin Natchez
Many of us Co-Lin at the old school building off U.S. 84, where Bob Dearing taught history. Oh, my, has Co-Lin come a long way here. On Aug. 24, 1972, Co-Lin held its first classes in Natchez when it was Co-Lin Junior College. Fifty years later, on Aug. 24 from...
Natchez Democrat
City aldermen story criticized
With regards to your article of the North Natchez Youth Center, it’s funny you didn’t mention the discussion of the construction of two new tennis courts at Duncan Park and where Mr. Johnson wasn’t able to tell Mr. Frazier how much had already been spent and could not tell the board the costs of these courts.
Natchez Democrat
Promoting a place you love: Meet Miss Hospitality Natchez, Anna Simmons
NATCHEZ — Anna Simmons, the daughter of Rachel and Sean Simmons, was never the pageant-going type before last spring when she interviewed with half a dozen other girls to discover who would become the next Miss Hospitality Natchez. Simmons, who graduated from Cathedral High School in May, said the...
Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
Comments / 0