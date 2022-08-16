NEW YORK (AP) — Eight years ago, Paul O’Neill was thanked by the Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park. On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 — the 23rd player or manager in the franchise to have that happen. The ceremony was drastically different that others have been, not only because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 but also because the Yankees entered Sunday with 14 losses in 18 games. Frustrations are high to the point that there were noticeable boos for managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman during the 33-minute ceremony. New York’s first jersey retirement ceremony since 2017, when Derek Jeter’s No. 2 was honored, had the usual video tributes and messages, gifts and an acceptance speech.

