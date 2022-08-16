Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
AZFamily
Teen in critical condition, woman hurt after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Peoria public charter...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Police looking for masked man who fired at Gilbert gas station
GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video opening fire into an empty gas station in Gilbert. Gilbert Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on July 31 at a Shell station near Cooper and Ray Roads. In the video, a man...
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Chandler officers shoot, kill former firefighter accused of attacking woman
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last month, Chandler police officers shot and killed a man accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a woman. Detectives say the suspect is Tyson Cobb, a former Tucson firefighter. Newly released 911 calls and body camera video paint a disturbing picture of that day.
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Man accused of pulling gun on skateboarder in Gilbert; charges submitted for review
GILBERT, Ariz. - A Gilbert man could be in some legal trouble, as a result of an act caught on a video that has since gone viral. The video was taken on Aug. 13 at a church near Guadalupe and Lindsay Roads. At the time, the church's parking lot was empty, and three friends were skateboarding at the parking lot when a man got out of his black Tesla car, and pulled out his gun.
fox10phoenix.com
Viral video shows Gilbert man confronting skateboarder with a gun
The incident, according to reports, happened over the weekend at a church parking lot. Charges against the suspect, according to Gilbert Police, have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the suspect.
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
fox10phoenix.com
Man who killed Mesa QT worker over cigarettes sentenced, seven years later
A man convicted of killing a QuikTrip employee over a pack of cigarettes was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Aug. 19. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
One dead, one hurt after crash near 19th Ave and Bell Road
One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash west of 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix Thursday morning.
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
AZFamily
Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet. Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road. According to Mesa police,...
