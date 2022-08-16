ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police looking for masked man who fired at Gilbert gas station

GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video opening fire into an empty gas station in Gilbert. Gilbert Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on July 31 at a Shell station near Cooper and Ray Roads. In the video, a man...
GILBERT, AZ
Guadalupe, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

PD: Man accused of pulling gun on skateboarder in Gilbert; charges submitted for review

GILBERT, Ariz. - A Gilbert man could be in some legal trouble, as a result of an act caught on a video that has since gone viral. The video was taken on Aug. 13 at a church near Guadalupe and Lindsay Roads. At the time, the church's parking lot was empty, and three friends were skateboarding at the parking lot when a man got out of his black Tesla car, and pulled out his gun.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people

MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
GILBERT, AZ

