Orange Beach, AL

WPMI

Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Election set for Daphne Special Tax District

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Top Golf coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What was once a rumor is now true... It looks like Top Golf is coming to Mobile! This will be the 3rd location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government Street where the old Hollywood Movie Theatre is.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Drivers caught in flash flooding in Mobile Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Heavy rain created a white-knuckle drive for commuters Thursday morning. So much rain fell in a short period on already saturated ground that flash flooding became an issue. Some drivers became stuck in hazardous conditions. Mobile Police say officers responded to half a dozen reports of cars stalled in water, five of them occurred on Water Street.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

South Alabama Football announces kick times for home games

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Five of South Alabama football’s six kickoff times this fall will our in the late afternoon or early evening as announced by the program on Friday. The Jags’ contests at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls (9/3), ULM (10/15) and Texas State (11/12) will kick at 4 p.m. South’s September 24 game versus Louisiana Tech is set for a 6 pm. start, while “The Battle for the Belt” against Troy (10/20) is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Game Recap 2022: Saraland. vs. Daphne

Friday Night Rivals kicked off the 2022 season across the bay, where the 7A Daphne Trojans hosted the 6A Saraland Spartans. A packed Jubilee Stadium, the Trojans came out hot right out of the gate with a blocked punt through the end zone by Stephon Blackshear, giving the home team a 2-0 lead, and just three plays later, Nick Clark adds to that lead with a touchdown. However, Daphne's hot start was short-lived.
DAPHNE, AL

