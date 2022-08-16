Read full article on original website
Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr. 69, of Fairmont, passed away suddenly at his home away from home, Green Lakes, on August 19, 2022. He was born February 6, 1953 in Fairmont. He was the son of the late Joe and Jennie Urse.He is survived by his loving children and legacy, Joseph Urse (Tabitha), Jason Urse, Jared Urse (Sarah), Justin Urse (Amber), and Alicia Urse Hamrick (companion Jason Lanham), as well as his nine grandchildren, Adalea Urse, Josey Urse, LillyAnna Urse, Zoey Urse, Jacob Urse, Eli Hamrick, Jett Urse, Jace Urse, and Liam Hamrick, and his former son-in-law, Justin Hamrick, all of Fairmont.He is survived by his former wife, Sherri Urse, of Fairmont, and his former mother-in-law, Rose Postlethwait, who thought of him as a son. He is also survived by his two sisters, Helena Tartell and Janet Lewis of Dayton, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosellen Panella, brother-in-laws, John Panella, Gene Tartell, and Edward Lewis, all of Dayton, OH, and his former father-in-law, Howard Maurice Postlethwait, of Fairmont. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Ronnie Batson, of Idamay.Joe was a graduate of East Fairmont High, owner of Green Lakes in Rivesville, and was employed by Davis Electric Company. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parrish.Joe was an avid outdoorsman, operated Green Lakes, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed his traditions of deer camp with his family, as well as cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his grandchildren at their sporting events. His most prized possessions were his grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending his time with.Joe was the definition of a true family man and left a mark on everyone he met. He was the life of the party and will be dearly missed by all.The family would like to thank Grant Town EMTs and the Baxter Fire Department for their assistance.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. wwith Father Kishore as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Henry Dale VanGilder
Henry Dale VanGilder, 97, of Fairmont Levels Community passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home. He was born February 1, 1925, in Fairmont a son of the late Thomas Lee and Ida Corbin VanGilder. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ethel Hickman VanGilder. Henry...
Taste of Morgantown changes venues due to weather, still at Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns for the 12th time after being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time it is being held at Mylan Park. Due to the forecasted weather, the venue for Taste of Morgantown has been changed to...
Rate of WV high schoolers attending college drops for second year in a row
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study finds less West Virginia high schoolers are moving onto college. Statistics collected by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission found less high school students seeking higher education. It’s dropped 2.3% percent in the last two years with just 45.9% of West Virginia...
New sense of urgency for Morgantown Mohigans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The last two years of work have built up to what Morgantown football expects to be this year. “I’m just pleased at where they are and that they’ve been able to retain. What we’ve gone over, kids are working hard, they’re buying into what were doing and what more could you ask for,” said Head Coach Sean Biser.
Debra Ann Phillips Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debra Ann Phillips Jones, 59, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. She was in her usual health and death was sudden and unexpected.Debbie was born Friday, January 25, 1963, in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Phillips and Gertrude Frymyer Phillips who survives in Ripley. On June 13, 1981, in Oakland, MD, she married Roger Lee Jones, who survives. They had celebrated forty-one years of marriage.Also left to cherish Debbie’s memory besides her husband and mother, is daughter, Jessica Kisamore and husband, Cody of Limestone, a sister, Marie Turley of Ripley, a brother, Larry Phillips and wife, Linda, of Hambleton, five grandchildren, Brandon Knotts of Parsons, Megan and husband, Vibhat Seth of Illinois, Jasmine, Trevor, Trenton Jones, all of Pheasant, and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Debbie in death besides her father, was a son, Thomas Jones, a brother, Charles Phillips, and sister, Dessie Darlene Phillips.Debbie attended the schools of Tucker County, and at the time of her death was employed at Cortland Acres Nursing Home where she had worked for the past six years and also did in home care. The love of her life was her husband and grandchildren. She loved them more than life and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am. Rev. Greg Smith will officiate, and interment will follow in Parsons City Cemetery.
Bridge Sports Complex to hold job fair for part-time positions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is seeking part-time staff to fulfill hiring needs across most departments. Open interviews for part-time positions will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at The Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 21. Hiring will take place for the following positions:. Lifeguards. Concessions staff.
Lewis County Bluegrass Festival to raise money for girl battling Leukemia
CRAWFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Bluegrass Festival kicked off August 19 with all the proceeds from the event going to Audrey Westfall, a fourth-grade student at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Weston undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. One of the coordinators...
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising country music star Jesse Labelle will perform a special outdoor concert on the Lightburn’s Patio at the Stonewall Resort. Labelle has opened for music legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley. “We’re thrilled to bring a performer of Jesse’s caliber to West...
Joyce Arlene Spatafore
Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022. She was born December 7, 1949 in Grafton, WV to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris. She is survived by her husband,...
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. The location...
House Call: Hypertension and your kidneys Pt. 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. In the final part of our three part series, Hypertension and Kidney Disease, Dr. Lewis Akers, Nephrologist at UHC Nephrology, joins us to talk about hypertension and how it can affect your kidneys. 1). How important are...
Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their annual Main Street Tomato Festival. Awards were given to the best tasting tomato, the biggest and the most unusual varieties. “It’s an opportunity for local growers to submit tomatoes they’ve grown. Have...
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 19, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was much nicer than the past few days, with highs in the low-80s and sunny skies. Today will also be nice, but after today, an active weather pattern will mean rain chances for the next few days. Today, skies will start out clear and sunny in the morning, before clouds build into WV, mostly in the eastern half, during the afternoon. A few isolated showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, will also push in during the afternoon and evening, mostly in the eastern half of I-79. Not much rain is expected, about a couple tenths of an inch of rain at most. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds and a low chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, close to average for mid-August. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Not much is expected, however, and most areas will likely stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, close to average for late-August. Then on Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system out west will start pushing in, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. That system will stick around for Monday as well, and even into Tuesday, rain showers will stick around during the morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, but still, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Towards the middle of the week, the rain leaves and our region is left with partly cloudy skies. All the while, temperatures go from the 80s over the weekend to the upper-70s to low-80s early next week. In short, today will be a decent end to the workweek, and rain showers and thunderstorms will start pushing in this weekend and next week.
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, authorities said. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. ORIGINAL...
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Preston County after officers said he refused to comply with orders in a situation that shut down a highway for about two hours. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the the Brandonville area Friday morning for a...
