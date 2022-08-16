BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was much nicer than the past few days, with highs in the low-80s and sunny skies. Today will also be nice, but after today, an active weather pattern will mean rain chances for the next few days. Today, skies will start out clear and sunny in the morning, before clouds build into WV, mostly in the eastern half, during the afternoon. A few isolated showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, will also push in during the afternoon and evening, mostly in the eastern half of I-79. Not much rain is expected, about a couple tenths of an inch of rain at most. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds and a low chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, close to average for mid-August. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Not much is expected, however, and most areas will likely stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, close to average for late-August. Then on Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system out west will start pushing in, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. That system will stick around for Monday as well, and even into Tuesday, rain showers will stick around during the morning and afternoon. Rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, but still, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Towards the middle of the week, the rain leaves and our region is left with partly cloudy skies. All the while, temperatures go from the 80s over the weekend to the upper-70s to low-80s early next week. In short, today will be a decent end to the workweek, and rain showers and thunderstorms will start pushing in this weekend and next week.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO